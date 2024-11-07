Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group Surpasses 10,000 Mine Detections in Ukraine, Boosting Global Food Security and Land Reclamation Efforts

Working in Ukraine with Leading Agricultural Producer to Restore War-Torn Farmland

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI), a leader in artificial intelligence-driven drone imagery analysis, has reached a historic milestone in Ukraine: over 10,000 explosive devices detected using everyday drones and Artificial Intelligence (AI), paving the way for safer agricultural lands and enhanced food security worldwide. Safe Pro AI's cutting-edge SpotlightAI platform, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is transforming drone based mine detection and land reclamation as Ukraine's farmlands face unprecedented destruction due to the full-scale Russian invasion.

In collaboration with NIBULON Ltd., one of Ukraine's top grain producers, Safe Pro is expanding its mission, using drones and AI to identify landmines for clearance, helping to revive Ukraine's agricultural sector. Dubbed the "breadbasket of Europe," Ukraine's farming regions have faced staggering losses, estimated at over $50 billion. Safe Pro and NIBULON are committed to reversing this trend and reinvigorating Ukraine's global food supplies.

"Ukraine's agriculture has been severely impacted by war, amplifying food insecurity around the world," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc. "We're honored to support Ukrainian agricultural leaders like NIBULON in their relentless efforts to restore production and reclaim their homeland's farming legacy."

Unprecedented Detection and Speed with SpotlightAI

Safe Pro's SpotlightAI system, a patent-pending innovation, has analyzed more than 840,000 drone images in Ukraine, pinpointing over 10,912 explosive remnants of war (ERW) across 3,887 hectares (over 9,604 acres). Operating at lightning speed on the AWS cloud, SpotlightAI analyzes each drone image in less than 0.2 seconds. In contrast, traditional human analysis can take several minutes per image-a process that could span decades if done manually.

According to World Bank Group assessments, it estimates an astounding 17 million hectares of Ukrainian land maybe contaminated with explosive ordnance. With AWS's Hyper Scale capabilities, SpotlightAI is helping to tackle this challenge every day, revolutionizing the land reclamation process for safe farming and food production.

A Shared Mission with NIBULON

Through a Letter of Intent with NIBULON, Safe Pro seeks to assist NIBULON in reviving Ukraine's agricultural sector. With over 76,000 hectares under management, NIBULON is a key player in Ukrainian agriculture, committed to restoring productivity to some of Europe's most fertile lands. This collaboration signals a powerful synergy between cutting-edge AI technology and Ukraine's resilient agricultural industry. To learn more about NIBULON's recent demining efforts and activities, please see its posting on Linked-In and Facebook.

For updates on Safe Pro's life-saving technology in action, visit Safe Pro AI's Real-Time Landmine Detection Counter, where every mine detected brings Ukraine a step closer to safety and recovery.

To view a recent video interview about the work Safe Pro is doing in Ukraine with AWS, please visit AWS' social media channels including:

YouTube - AWS Public Sector

X -AWS for Governments

Linked-In - AWS Public Sector

Facebook - AWS Public Sector

SpotlightAI is a hyper scalable, cloud-based ecosystem of tools for the analysis of imagery collected by Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) drones. It utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of identifying 150+ types of land mines, UXO and explosive remnants of war. The SpotlightAI software ecosystem, supported by AWS' hyper scalability, can process massive amounts of drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. It can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

The capabilities of SpotlightAI to rapidly process drone-based images to detect and geo-locate landmines and UXO in Ukraine was also featured in a Partner Success with AWS case study. A video introduction to SpotlightAI and its application as a tool for global demining, can be viewed here.

To learn more about Safe Pro AI's capabilities please visit www.safeproai.com. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Linked-In, Facebook and X. About Safe Pro Group Inc. Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/. Forward-Looking Statements Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Media Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

media@safeprogroup.com Investor Relations for Safe Pro Group Inc.:

investors@safeprogroup.com SOURCE: Safe Pro Group Inc.

