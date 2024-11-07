Med-X, Inc.: Med-X Secures Coveted OMRI Listing for Nature-Cide All-Purpose Commercial Concentrate to Allow for Use in Certified Organic Food Processing Facilities

Leading Organic Trade Organization Lists Nature-Cide All-Purpose Commercial Concentrate as Allowed for the Use in Accordance with the National Organic Program (NOP) Standards for use Cases in Certified Organic Food Processing and Handling Facilities

Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that the Company's Nature-Cide All-Purpose Commercial Concentrate Insecticide has secured the widely coveted designation as an OMRI® Listed product .

The Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) is a nonprofit organization that provides independent reviews of products intended for several use cases including use in certified organic food processing and handling. To be listed by OMRI, a pesticide product must meet strict standards for organic processing outlined by USDA National Organic Program (NOP). With the designation as an OMRI Listed Product, Nature-Cide All-Purpose Commercial Concentrate, is now one of 12 botanical pesticide products that is allowed for use in certified organic food processing and handling facilities meeting the USDA National Organic Program standards.

Nature-Cide All-Purpose Commercial Concentrate has been designated as "Allowed With Restrictions" carrying the following statement: For use as a pesticide in post-harvest handling of raw agricultural commodities only in conjunction with the facility pest management practices provided for in paragraphs 205.271(a) and (b) and only if those practices are not effective to prevent or control pests alone.

Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X, stated: "After several years of requests from industry professionals, we are incredibly humbled to have achieved the coveted OMRI listing for one of our flagship Nature-Cide products. Pest management professionals operating in USDA certified organic facilities rely on OMRI to assure that the products they use meet the strict OMRI listing requirements, knowing that they use ingredients and formulations that are allowed under the NOP standards.

"This OMRI listing opens up a whole new market for Med-X, providing a safer and highly effective solution to pest management professionals working with a limited set of permissible tools to do their job, all while concurrently making it easier for pest management professionals to find the product and have the information and confidence that it can be used in organic facilities when needed.

"The pest control solutions for organic use market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2023 and taken together, we continue to see significant global sales momentum with our partner network for our Nature-Cide product line, addressing an urgent need for all-natural products that can be safely used in organic or sensitive industries such as agriculture and hospitality," concluded Mills.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of biological pest control solutions addressing both consumer and professional markets globally. Nature-Cide - the Company's flagship product line - is a safer, all-natural alternative to conventional chemical products, formulated to kill or repel a wide variety of pests. Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes leveraging strategic partnerships alongside an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar and on-site services presence in key markets. For more information, please visit our website at www.medx-rx.com .

