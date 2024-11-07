Ondas Holdings Inc.: Ondas Holdings' Airobotics Secures $1 Million Grant from Israel Innovation Authority to Further Enhance Its AI-Driven Irone Drone Raider Counter-Drone System

Funding accelerates development of new features for the Iron Drone Raider, an advanced drone interception system

Need for effective defensive counter-drone solutions has never been greater

Grant highlights Airobotics' innovation and valuable contributions to Israel's advanced aerospace sector, recognized globally for leadership in drone and interception technologies

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of private industrial wireless networks and commercial drone solutions, today announced that the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) has awarded a NIS 3.8 million (approximately $1 million) grant to support further development of its Iron Drone Raider counter-uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) owned by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Airobotics LTD.("Airobotics").

In early 2023, Airobotics acquired the assets of Iron Drone, an Israeli company known for its autonomous counter-drone technology. The Iron Drone Raider, which combines AI-driven detection and interception, can integrate seamlessly with existing detection systems to counter unauthorized drones. Through precise, autonomous actions, the Raider intercepts hostile drones using a specialized interception drone and docking station capable of managing multiple drone threats.

"We're honored by the Israel Innovation Authority's recognition of our technology and commitment to advancing the counter-drone market," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "Israel remains at the forefront of aerospace innovation, and we're pleased to have the IIA's support as we expand the capabilities of the Iron Drone Raider."

Meir Kleiner, CEO of Airobotics, added, "With rising incidents of small drones being used by various entities to target critical infrastructure, public spaces, and high-profile events, the need for effective counter-drone solutions has never been greater. This funding enables us to accelerate enhancements to the Iron Drone Raider, adding high-value features to better meet today's complex security demands."

About Israel Innovation Authority The Israel Innovation Authority, an independent publicly funded agency, was created to provide a variety of practical tools and funding platforms aimed at effectively addressing the dynamic and changing needs of the local and international innovation ecosystems.

About Ondas Holdings Inc

Ondas Holdings Inc. ("Ondas") is a leading provider of private wireless data solutions via Ondas Networks Inc. ("Ondas Networks") and commercial drone solutions through Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. via its wholly owned subsidiaries American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR") and Airobotics LTD ("Airobotics"), which we operate as a separate business unit called Ondas Autonomous Systems.

Ondas Networks is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging commercial and government markets. Ondas Networks' standards-based (802.16s), multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables Mission-Critical IoT (MC-IoT) applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today's legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks' customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications.

Ondas Autonomous Systems Inc. (OAS) specializes in designing, developing, and marketing autonomous drone solutions via its two advanced drone platforms: the Optimus System, the world's first FAA-certified small UAS (sUAS) for aerial security and data capture, and the Iron Drone Raider, a counter-drone system designed to combat hostile drones. Both platforms are highly automated, AI-powered, and capable of continuous, remote operation for critical defense, infrastructure, industrial, and government applications. American Robotics and Airobotics have achieved industry-leading regulatory milestones, including the first-ever FAA Type Certification for the Optimus System and the first drone system approved by the FAA for automated beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) operations without an on-site human operator. Ondas Networks, American Robotics and Airobotics together provide users in defense, homeland security, public safety and other critical industrial and government security and infrastructure markets with improved connectivity, situational awareness and data collection and information processing capabilities.

