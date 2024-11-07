The 2024/25 Ski and Snowboard Season Returns to the Slopes of Banff Sunshine Village

BANFF, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / The much-anticipated ski and snowboard season on Canada's Best Snow has officially kicked off at Banff Sunshine Village. Friday, November 8, marks the beginning of seven months of skiing and riding during Canada's longest non-glacial ski season at the premier resort in the Canadian Rockies.

Grab your gear and Banff Sunshine Season Pass and head to the slopes of Banff Sunshine Village! Enjoy carving up Canada's Best Snow amid the stunning Canadian Rockies.

Located within Banff National Park, Sunshine Village is renowned for its world-class terrain, breathtaking alpine views, and an extended season that stretches from early November until the Victoria Day May long weekend (Monday, May 19, 2025). Sunshine Village offers over 3,300 acres of skiable terrain suitable for all skill levels, from beginners to expert thrill-seekers. Known for its dry, natural champagne powder, thanks to its high position on the continental divide, Banff Sunshine offers prime skiing and snowboarding conditions with seven months of consistent snowfall in the Canadian Rockies.

"We are thrilled to welcome guests back for an unforgettable season on Canada's Best Snow," says Kendra Scurfield, VP of Brand, Marketing, and Communications at Banff Sunshine Village. "With fresh powder falling on our Rocky Mountain slopes, we're excited to deliver another amazing season this winter."

New this 2024/25 winter season, Banff Sunshine introduces the Super Angel Luxury Express. Sunshine Village is home to North America's first six-passenger, heated luxury chairlift with Leitner-Poma of America's EVO technology, reducing ride times and allowing skiers and riders more time to enjoy the slopes.

Guests of Sunshine Mountain Lodge enjoy slopeside accommodations at the only ski-in, ski-out hotel in Banff National Park, where cozy luxury, après-ski relaxation, and breathtaking views await.

Spend your ski and snowboard season on the slopes of the one and only Banff Sunshine Village, just 90 minutes west of Calgary!

About Banff Sunshine Village:

Known for its all-natural snow, skiers and riders visit the premier alpine resort during its seven-month-long winter ski season, spanning from early November to late May. Starting late June, summer blooms up at Banff Sunshine Meadows, as Alberta's natural wildflowers paint hundreds of untouched and preserved acres with a vibrant and colorful landscape. From skiing and riding on Canada's Best Snow in the winter to hiking the Sunshine Meadows during the summer, Banff Sunshine is the ultimate year-round destination for nature enthusiasts. The fully serviced Canadian Rockies resort is open November 8, 2024, for winter operations.

