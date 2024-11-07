Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
Si-Ware Systems Launches New Holistic On-Site Analysis Tool for Instant Sample Verification: NeoSpectra Conformity Solution

The solution enables early detection of hidden issues and inconsistencies in materials across various industries, and features a unique ability to customize its application with no technical expertise required.

MENLO PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / NeoSpectra by Si-Ware, a global leader in portable material analysis solutions, proudly introduces the NeoSpectra Conformity Solution, an advanced tool that empowers businesses to perform holistic on-site analysis, instantly detecting hidden issues or inconsistencies in materials. The NeoSpectra Conformity Solution leverages the proven FT-NIR spectroscopy technology, a cornerstone of NeoSpectra's product family, while extending the NeoSpectra platform's capabilities with built-in automatic model development features. This allows businesses to easily build custom models that compare spectral response of new samples to those of approved quality standards and quickly generate pass/fail results. This flexibility makes NeoSpectra Conformity Solution an ideal solution for real-time material verification across industries like food, agriculture, textiles, oil & gas, and more.

NeoSpectra unveils a new solution for material conformity analysis

NeoSpectra unveils a new solution for material conformity analysis
The solution leverages NeoSpectra's highly accurate portable NIR spectrometer, enabling field operators across various industries to independently assess whether samples meet approved standards, without the need for prior technical expertise.

Application examples include:

  • Food & Beverage: Detect adulteration or inconsistencies in ingredients and finished products, ensuring quality and compliance in real time.

  • Animal Nutrition: Verify the consistency of feed ingredients and pre-mixes, minimizing variation and providing optimal nutrition at reduced costs.

  • Oil & Gas: Analyze drilling fluids and crude oil on-site, enabling faster decision-making to reduce operational risks and prevent costly delays.

  • Textiles: Identify fabric inconsistencies and dye defects, ensuring product quality is maintained throughout the supply chain.

  • Chemicals: Monitor the composition of raw materials and formulations to detect potential contamination or deviations in real time.

These are just a few examples of how the NeoSpectra Conformity Solution can be applied. Users in industries, even ones that are not mentioned here, are encouraged to explore how the solution can be tailored to their specific needs, opening the door to countless use cases across various sectors.

"The NeoSpectra Conformity Solution puts the power of material analysis right in the hands of the decision makers at the point of need." said Mostafa Medhat, Senior VP of Commercial and Products at NeoSpectra by Si-Ware "Whether you're at the heart of production or out in the field, you can analyze as many samples as you need with minimal effort to detect issues before they escalate and without sacrificing time or cost."

Limited-Time Offer for Early Adopters
To celebrate the launch, Si-Ware is offering exclusive, limited-time promotions for early adopters of the NeoSpectra Conformity Solution. Businesses looking to enhance their on-site material verification processes are encouraged to take advantage of these offers. Visit Si-Ware's website to learn more about the NeoSpectra Conformity Solution and contact NeoSpectra's team of experts for a consultation or to request a demo.

About Si-Ware Systems and NeoSpectra
NeoSpectra enables businesses to bring the lab to the field, empowering organizations to analyze anywhere through accessible devices that produce lab-level results. NeoSpectra is an all-in-one, universal material analysis solution platform built on a family of single-chip FT-NIR spectrometers. NeoSpectra combines a range of devices, including business-ready devices that have unprecedented performance and accuracy with an ecosystem of supporting applications and calibration models from leading providers. NeoSpectra products deliver instant insights and solutions for industries such as agriculture, food, recycling, oil and gas, and more.

NeoSpectra is created by Si-Ware Systems. The company is headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with research and development centers in Paris, France, and Cairo, Egypt.
For more information about Si-Ware Systems and the NeoSpectra platform, please visit www.si-ware.com

Contact Information

Ahmed Korayem
Global Marketing Director
press@si-ware.com

SOURCE: Si-Ware Systems



View the original press release on accesswire.com

