Siegfried & Jensen Announce New Truth, Justice, and Fairness Scholarship

Students can apply to win $2,500 to dedicate toward their undergraduate or graduate degree.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Beginning in 2025, Siegfried and Jensen intends to offer undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to apply for the $2,500 Truth, Justice, and Fairness Scholarship. This scholarship invites students in all areas of study to think critically about how they can engage with modern personal injury statutes.



The firm's scholarship selection committee invites students to create two-to-three-minute videos discussing how a law degree or similar legal experience may help them protect disenfranchised communities. These videos can answer questions like the following:

What is your personal experience with today's updated personal injury legislation?

How has your education prepared you to interact with personal injury statutes?

How have you seen modern statutes impact members of in-need communities?

How have you worked to protect or otherwise benefit those disenfranchised communities?

Students may use AI to create a B-roll for their videos but may not generate videos wholesale, modify their voices, or represent themselves as someone they're not. Likewise, students may not use AI to generate their video scripts. Wrongful use of AI will result in the user's disqualification from the applicant pool.

Applicants have until April 15, 2025, to complete their videos and submit them for the scholarship selection committee's consideration. Siegfried and Jensen will not consider incomplete applications or applications submitted after this deadline passes.

The firm asks that students and their parents do not contact Siegfried and Jensen representatives with questions about the application process or the status of a completed application. The scholarship selection committee will contact specific students if the team needs additional information to choose a winner.

Siegfried and Jensen has always prioritized in-need communities. Today, the firm opens its doors to students in need of financial support. The team hopes it can continue to financially support judicially-minded students for years to come.

About Siegfried and Jensen

Whether you need to work with experienced litigators or tried-and-tested mediators, Siegfried and Jensen's personal injury lawyers are on your side. We've helped survivors in Utah and the surrounding states get the compensation they need to pay for medical bills stemming from needless injuries.

We specialize in helping our clients overcome dog bites, medical malpractice, car accidents, truck accidents, defective drug injuries, wrongful deaths, and several other case types under the umbrella of personal injury. We want to make it as easy as possible for you to recover the damages you deserve.

Our personal injury lawyers have gone to bat for clients since 1990. We're ready to fight for the compensation you need to recover. You can book a free case consultation with Siegfried and Jensen's team today.

Contact Information:

Jessica Heninger

jess@sjatty.com

(801) 845-2455

SOURCE: Siegfried & Jensen

View the original press release on newswire.com.