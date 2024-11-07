Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Siegfried & Jensen Announce New Truth, Justice, and Fairness Scholarship

Students can apply to win $2,500 to dedicate toward their undergraduate or graduate degree.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Beginning in 2025, Siegfried and Jensen intends to offer undergraduate and graduate students the opportunity to apply for the $2,500 Truth, Justice, and Fairness Scholarship. This scholarship invites students in all areas of study to think critically about how they can engage with modern personal injury statutes.

The firm's scholarship selection committee invites students to create two-to-three-minute videos discussing how a law degree or similar legal experience may help them protect disenfranchised communities. These videos can answer questions like the following:

  • What is your personal experience with today's updated personal injury legislation?

  • How has your education prepared you to interact with personal injury statutes?

  • How have you seen modern statutes impact members of in-need communities?

  • How have you worked to protect or otherwise benefit those disenfranchised communities?

Students may use AI to create a B-roll for their videos but may not generate videos wholesale, modify their voices, or represent themselves as someone they're not. Likewise, students may not use AI to generate their video scripts. Wrongful use of AI will result in the user's disqualification from the applicant pool.

Applicants have until April 15, 2025, to complete their videos and submit them for the scholarship selection committee's consideration. Siegfried and Jensen will not consider incomplete applications or applications submitted after this deadline passes.

The firm asks that students and their parents do not contact Siegfried and Jensen representatives with questions about the application process or the status of a completed application. The scholarship selection committee will contact specific students if the team needs additional information to choose a winner.

Siegfried and Jensen has always prioritized in-need communities. Today, the firm opens its doors to students in need of financial support. The team hopes it can continue to financially support judicially-minded students for years to come.

About Siegfried and Jensen

Whether you need to work with experienced litigators or tried-and-tested mediators, Siegfried and Jensen's personal injury lawyers are on your side. We've helped survivors in Utah and the surrounding states get the compensation they need to pay for medical bills stemming from needless injuries.

We specialize in helping our clients overcome dog bites, medical malpractice, car accidents, truck accidents, defective drug injuries, wrongful deaths, and several other case types under the umbrella of personal injury. We want to make it as easy as possible for you to recover the damages you deserve.

Our personal injury lawyers have gone to bat for clients since 1990. We're ready to fight for the compensation you need to recover. You can book a free case consultation with Siegfried and Jensen's team today.

Contact Information:

Jessica Heninger
jess@sjatty.com
(801) 845-2455

SOURCE: Siegfried & Jensen

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.