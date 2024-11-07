Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Ludwig Enterprises Begins PCR Validation Test Process

Final step before the full launch of breast cancer screening program, Revealia

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (OTC PINK:LUDG), a leading USA-based biotechnology company (the "Company"), has retained an independent lab in Florida that will conduct a third-party validation process for the Company's PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) breast cancer screening program, Revealia. Once the validation protocols have been established and testing completed, Revealia will begin its nationwide launch.

Assay optimization and validation are essential, even when using assays that have been predesigned and commercially obtained. Optimization is required to ensure that the assay is as sensitive as required and specific to the target of interest. This process ensures that they are sensitive enough to detect indications of rare diseases or specific biomarkers and identify the relevant targets. Assay conditions must be optimized to detect all targets - universally. Validation provides the data required to justify the continued use of the assay in further research projects.

The validation process often takes 6-8 weeks to finalize, but the Company will work with the contracted lab to achieve a reduced timeline of 5-6 weeks, potentially allowing for a launch of Revealia in the 4th quarter of 2024.

"We are very excited to begin this final leg towards the launch of Revealia. We have increased the sensitivity and predictability of the screening panel by using PCR evaluation of 6 mRNA biomarkers," stated Marvin S. Hausman MD, CSO of the Company. "Our innovative and non-invasive screening test empowers people to be proactive with their medical care and potentially detect health issues early on."

About Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (which is to change its name to Revealia, Inc.), a biotech and healthcare holding company, is a global - innovator in mRNA genomics and machine learning AI technology. Our mission is to identify, monitor, and create solutions to -mitigate chronic inflammation, the causative agent of illnesses such as cancer and heart disease, which are responsible for more than 50% of deaths worldwide.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com

About Revealia

Revealia is a breast cancer screening test that utilizes a proprietary mRNA microarray to establish a personalized inflammatory index that provides a patient with reliable information that can assist in their healthcare medical decisions. - Artificial intelligence (AI) is used to determine a risk score, which is derived from a specific array of inflammatory biomarkers and comparing it to a database of previously analyzed patients.

For more information, please visit: www.revealia.com

