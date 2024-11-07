Wick and Glow Candle Company, LLC: Tyrese Gibson Partners With Wick and Glow Candle Company to Release Home Fragrance Collection

Candles and Room Sprays Inspired by His Album 'Beautiful Pain' AVAILABLE NOW

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Tyrese Gibson, a multi-award-winning actor known for his outstanding performances in television and movies ("1992," "Baby Boy," "Transformers," and the "Fast & Furious" franchise), and a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated R&B singer who has sold millions of albums worldwide, is thrilled to announce the launch of his limited-edition home fragrance collection "Beautiful Pain." The collection is named after and inspired by his latest album of the same title. "Beautiful Pain" is a collaboration with Wick and Glow Candle Company® in association with Michelle Campbell of Macadoo® and Jodi Williams of Blitz Media Group and marks Gibson's first foray into the home fragrance industry.

Tyrese 'Beautiful Pain' Limited Collection

The Beautiful Pain Collection includes three 10 oz. double-wicked, luxury-scented, coconut soy candles and three natural-based 4 oz. room and linen sprays. The collection is led by "Wildflower"' (Gardenia + Palm), inspired by the album's #1 single, "Beautiful Pain" (Black Sea + Lavender), and "Rescue" (Cashmere, Musk and Oud). All of the products are cruelty-free and vegan for a clean, long-lasting effect.

"I have been a candle lover for years; they are a part of my everyday life and self-care. So, the ability to collaborate with Wick and Glow, a music-centric candle company that wanted to create a line inspired by my album, is a dream," said Gibson. "Each of these scents is not only luxuriously fragranced and personally curated by me, but is also designed to help you create the perfect grown and sexy vibe. The candles carry a QR code that links the candle to the album and burns for over 50 hours."

The branded partnership will continue with additional product lines in early 2025.

Wick and Glow Candle Company, LLC is a black- and veteran-owned, woman-led luxury candle company dedicated to creating handcrafted, non-toxic, and vegan coconut and soy wax candles, room sprays, wax melts, and carpet refreshers inspired by R&B music. Each product is carefully hand-crafted to deliver long-lasting, luxurious fragrances that transform any space. Specializing in self-care essentials, Wick and Glow offers more than just candles; our curated playlists elevate your relaxation experience, making it easy to unwind and set the desired ambiance.

All products are available now on Tyrese.tv and www.wickandglow.com.

Collection images: https://photos.app.goo.gl/aVUvxCLafX6J1CAr8

For more information on exclusive drops and products, follow Tyrese on Instagram @Tyrese.

