07.11.2024 15:02 Uhr
ng-voice GmbH: Cell C taps into disruptive technology by using ng-voice's Hyperscale IMS solution on AWS to launch VoLTE

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Cell C is launching its VoLTE services using ng-voice'sfully cloud-native IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) and ePDG (AAA) and has now successfully completed its first VoLTE call on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This strategic deployment will enable the delivery of Voice over LTE (VoLTE), Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and Voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) services, enhancing voice communications for all customers in South Africa and future-proofing Cell C's network.



By leveraging ng-voice's cloud-native IMS, Cell C will benefit from the flexibility and scalability that cloud technology offers. This allows voice systems to be continuously updated, new services to be introduced quickly and operations to scale in line with the company's growing customer demand. Deploying ng-voice solutions in AWS eliminates the need for large hardware investments, making it the perfect solution for keeping voice production costs down.

Collaborating with ng-voice and AWS represents the ideal solution for Cell C, enabling the industry leader and technology pioneer to drive innovation in the region by leveraging ng-voice's cloud-native portfolio. This is perfectly suited to take advantage of the AWS Cloud and unlock the full potential of African networks.

Schalk Visser, Chief Technology Officer of Cell C, said: "We were looking for a solution that would enable us to deliver high quality, reliable, and cost-effective communications services to our customers, with the flexibility to scale as required, ng-voice's IMS on AWS is the perfect solution for this, guaranteeing unprecedented service resilience, combined with a very high level of automation and a low resource footprint. This collaboration aligns with our commitment to harness the power of technology to meet our customers' evolving needs".

Dr. David Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of ng-voice, said: "We are thrilled to be part of this major milestone for Cell C and the region. Launching VoLTE with ng-voice's Hyperscale IMS on AWS means deploying a highly automated solution that can scale on-demand in the public cloud, enabling Cell C to deliver superior voice quality while minimising production costs.We are committed to replicating this success across Africa to make this innovative solution available to more operators, driving the future of cloud-native communications in the region."

About ng-voice

ng-voice is a Germany-based telco software provider, dedicated to revolutionising voice production in 4G/5G networks for both consumer and IoT use cases. Our flagship product - the Hyperscale IMS (IP Multimedia Subsystem) Solution - is infrastructure-agnostic, cost-efficient and fully automated. Being 100% containerised (with a container size of less than 25MB) and Kubernetes-based, our offering is ready to deliver VoLTE and VoNR with up to 80% lower total cost of ownership (TCO), very fast deployment times and simplified lifecycle management. Whether you're a small operator or a Tier 1, ng-voice is the perfect partner to help you explore new revenue opportunities and future-proof your networks.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ngvoice

Web: www.ng-voice.com

Contact: sales@ng-voice.com

About Cell C

Cell C, founded in 2001, is a mobile network operator committed to putting customers first. As a challenger brand, we continuously drive innovation and leverage partnerships to provide superior connectivity, value, and service. Our mission is to harness the power of technology to improve the lives of our customers and keep them connected.

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cell-c

Web: www.worldofcellc.co.za

Contact: media@cellc.co.za

Contact Information

Qawa Darabi
VP Sales Worldwide
sales@ng-voice.com

SOURCE: ng-voice GmbH

View the original press release on newswire.com.

