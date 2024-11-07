West Caldwell, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - Vitaquest International, an industry-leading contract development and manufacturing organization, has named David Alcaraz as its new Senior Vice President of Quality Assurance. In his new role, Alcaraz will lead the development of quality assurance strategies to maintain the high standards of product quality and control that have made Vitaquest a leader in the dietary supplement industry for more than 45 years.

"With nearly 20 years of experience in quality management, David brings an exceptional level of expertise and a hands-on approach to quality assurance," says Patrick Brueggman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vitaquest. "He has a commitment to operational excellence and works to foster a culture of continuous improvement that aligns perfectly with our mission to set the industry standard in product quality."

Prior to joining Vitaquest, Alcaraz held leadership roles at Phramachem Laboratories, The Vitamin Shoppe, Arizona Nutritional Supplements, and Clorox. Throughout his career, he has successfully overseen quality systems, food safety, laboratories, and process optimization with a strategic vision that has resulted in enhanced product integrity, reduced risks, and improved operational efficiencies.

Alcaraz has extensive experience across critical regulatory and quality standards, including U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulations, manufacturing and laboratory practices, and advanced risk-based quality controls.

"Vitaquest is known throughout the industry for its commitment to quality, and I feel fortunate to be joining an organization that has already built such a strong foundation. I look forward to working with our team to advance our quality assurance initiatives to support our clients as they bring new products to market," says Alcaraz.

About Vitaquest International

Headquartered in West Caldwell, NJ USA, Vitaquest International is an industry-leading development and commercialization partner for consumer products featuring a broad array of innovative solutions in nutraceutical and functional foods. A leader in the design and development of new, standards-based quality initiatives, a comprehensive commitment to quality - called TotalQ - is at the core of Vitaquest as a company. With over 45 years of history, Vitaquest has the market insight, global reach, and scale of operations to support emerging and existing consumer brands from the idea to the store shelf - with flawless execution in every phase.

