The Association of Beverage Machinery Industry (ABMI), and three leading packaging machinery industry organizations CFT, Gassner, and Krones, in collaboration with EcoVadis, launched the IMPackT Initiative. This groundbreaking sector initiative in the packaging machinery industry is part of EcoVadis' effort to foster industry collaboration and amplify impact.

In development since the beginning of 2024, the IMPackT Initiative is united by a shared commitment to sustainability throughout the supply chain. Spearheaded by the founding members, this initiative marks a significant step towards a more sustainable future.

Supporting sustainable practices across the industry

The packaging machinery and packaging technology industry faces substantial challenges in maintaining a sustainable supply chain, including sourcing circular materials and complying with complex global regulations, such as the EU Circular Economy Action Plan and the Waste Framework Directive. These regulations set high benchmarks in these areas compelling companies to innovate continuously.

The IMPackT Initiative aims to contribute to the packaging machinery and packaging technology industry by promoting sustainable packaging, advanced technology, and innovative processing solutions. The initiative focuses on core principles which include:

Promoting circular materials that can be reused and recycled to reduce waste and environmental impact;

Encouraging the adoption of renewable resources in packaging production; and

Implementing strategies for waste management throughout the supply chain.

These key objectives collectively guide the Initiative's collaborative endeavors, aligning with a vision of sustainable, ethical, and environmentally responsible practices. To achieve these goals, the IMPackT Initiative will implement the EcoVadis sustainability ratings methodology as a voluntary standard for assessing their suppliers. They will also support suppliers in their sustainability journey by communicating a clear strategy and targeted enhancements to drive their ESG performance improvement.

Developing future-proof capabilities

The EcoVadis Sector Initiative features are built as an antitrust-compliant network and allow for more efficient supplier onboarding, transparency, as well as collaboration, and analytics. Together, these capabilities aim at delivering visibility across the packaging machinery supply chain's sustainability performance and allowing IMPackT Initiative members to more effectively implement changes on the top priorities of their industry. This results in a positive message towards their supplier community and a more coherent direction to enable targeted improvement.

Focus on carbon emissions, ethical sourcing and human rights

To further drive meaningful impact, the IMPackT Initiative will center its efforts on three critical areas:

Reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions;

Improving health, safety, and working conditions across the supply chain; and

Preserving biodiversity.

By addressing these pressing global issues, the IMPackT initiative will work to increase the carbon maturity of its suppliers by providing them with the necessary tools, resources, and support to implement effective sustainability practices.

In parallel, the initiative seeks to foster ethical sourcing practices and improve human rights standards across the packaging machinery and packaging technology sector. This will involve facilitating access to innovative solutions, sharing best practices, and encouraging the adoption of renewable energy sources. By enhancing the carbon maturity of suppliers, the initiative aims to create a more sustainable supply chain, leading to a significant reduction in carbon emissions and a stronger commitment to environmental stewardship across the industry. The IMPackT Initiative aims to lead by example, setting a higher standard for responsible business practices in the global packaging machinery industry.

About ABMI

The Association of Beverage Machinery Industry (ABMI) comprises European beverage machinery manufacturers dedicated to enhancing communication and collaboration within the legal framework to develop common standards and best practices within the industry. ABMI focuses on key aspects such as quality, safety, and sustainability that enables the ABMI members to achieve efficiency gains over individuals acting for the benefit of the whole industry and the consumers. By fostering cooperation, the Association aims to:

Enhance quality standards across the industry.

Ensure workplace safety for employees.

Pave the way towards a more sustainable beverage and packaging machinery industry and promote the development of sustainable materials and production methods.

ABMI collaborates with stakeholders, standardization authorities and scientific research institutions to advance knowledge in beverage packaging, benefiting both consumers and the environment. The Association provides education and training to its members on sustainability best practices and maintains technical committees on common topics with the scope of providing non-binding recommendations and guidelines for the industry. The Association's efforts ultimately aim to make safe and sustainable beverages more accessible to a broader global audience.

For more information about ABMI, please visit its website: https://www.abmi.org/

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a purpose-driven company dedicated to embedding sustainability intelligence into every business decision worldwide. With global, trusted and actionable ratings, businesses of all sizes rely on EcoVadis' detailed insights to comply with ESG regulations, reduce GHG emissions, and improve the sustainability performance of their business and value chain across 220 industries in 180 countries. Leaders like Johnson Johnson, L'Oréal, Unilever, Bridgestone, BASF and JPMorgan are among 130,000+ businesses that use EcoVadis ratings, risk, and carbon management tools and e-learning platform to accelerate their journey toward resilience, sustainable growth and positive impact worldwide.

Learn more on: ecovadis.comX or LinkedIn

