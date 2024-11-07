Innovations Put People at the Center of the Decision-Making Experience to Accelerate Value from Tactical to Strategic Decisions in Real-Time at Scale

AeraHUB '24 Today at AeraHUB '24, the definitive Decision Intelligence event, Aera Technology announced the next evolution of the company's Aera Decision Cloud platform for the future of work. Major advancements, including Aera Agentic AI, Aera Workspaces, and Aera Control Room, empower users with one system of intelligence to automate routine decisions, model scenarios to support strategic decisions, and execute and track the full spectrum of enterprise decisions.

"We pioneered our AI enterprise platform with a vision of changing how work gets done in large enterprises by automating and scaling tactical and routine decisions. We knew this would be critical to freeing people from dull work and enabling human-machine collaboration to speed value and innovation," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder and CEO, Aera Technology. "Our advancements today take our vision a step further, enabling people-centric Decision Intelligence to reimagine and redefine work, make bold moves, and navigate the future."

Gartner research predicts that "by 2026, 75% of Global 500 companies will apply Decision Intelligence practices, including the logging of decisions for subsequent analysis"* and "by 2028, at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through agentic AI, up from zero percent in 2024."** With agentic AI and other adaptive AI and ML capabilities, Aera is once again demonstrating market leadership and innovation.

Decision Intelligence network brings capabilities to life

Through a new Aera Decision Cloud homepage, users can access a network of new and core Decision Intelligence capabilities to manage, monitor, control, continuously learn and improve, and accelerate the impact of both routine and strategic decisions. Users can ask complex questions in natural language via Aera Chat or voice, and get fast, accurate answers. They can use Aera Workspaces to build what-if scenarios and modeling in a few clicks, and Aera Control Room to track and improve decisions across the enterprise. With Aera Agentic AI, users can process volumes of unstructured data, from pdfs or any documents, and manage complex decision workflows.

New advancements for Aera Decision Cloud:

Agentic AI: Unstructured, complex adaptive decisions in real-time Bring a new level of reasoning and adaptability to enterprise decision-making by leveraging multiple AI agents to efficiently manage complex unstructured workflows Empower developers to design decision workflows and models through natural language, lowering barriers for innovation and collaboration Handle unstructured data across a broad range of data sources (pdf, forms) and transform into actionable insights



Aera Workspaces: All the tools to bring the power of Decision Intelligence to end users Use Aera Discovery, Calc Modeling, Data Views, and more to easily access live data, speed planning, collaborate, and execute accurate timely decisions Create and run "what-if" models and complex scenarios and simulations in a few clicks Collaborate seamlessly with other users to enhance decision-making through shared insights and collective input



Aera Control Room: Visibility and tracking across the network of all decisions Track the impact of all structured and situational decisions, capturing the decision and action Monitor the volume of decisions made and automated Measure the impact across the enterprise and continuously improve the decision-making process



AeraHUB '24: See the product innovations "live" or on-demand

At AeraHUB '24, join virtually for the two-hour live session and see demos of the new Aera Decision Cloud capabilities and hear from global enterprises achieving outcomes with Decision Intelligence.

*Gartner Market Guide for Decision Intelligence Platforms," Erick Brethenoux, Pieter den Hamer, David Pidsley, Alys Woodward, Raghvender Bhati, Abed Ajraou, Published July 18, 2024ID G00773960

**Gartner, Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2025," Gene Alvarez, Tom Coshow, et al., Published October 21, 2024

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

