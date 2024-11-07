Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 15:06 Uhr
NEAR Foundation: Modern Lion and Hyundai Card Partner with NEAR Protocol to Revolutionize Concert Culture with Web3 Integration

  • 'Modern Lion' Set to Launch KONKRIT and Ticketing Services on NEAR Protocol
  • Accelerating Collaboration in the Korean and Global Markets by Integrating Web3 Technology into Concert Culture
  • Co-hosting the Closing Party of Web3 Global Conference REDACTED 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Lion and Hyundai Card have joined NEAR Protocol, a global Layer 1 blockchain platform forming a strategic partnership to advance Web3 integration in the concert culture.

Hyundai Card x NEAR Protocol x Modern Lion

Through its NFT platform KONKRIT, Modern Lion addresses ticket scalping-a priority identified by Hyundai Card-by providing a secure, NFT-based ticketing solution. This partnership will expand Modern Lion's NFT-based ticketing solution on NEAR Protocol, improving security and transparency in ticketing.

Modern Lion has been promoting a healthier concert and show culture through NFT ticketing, successfully preventing scalping at events such as the 'Hyundai Card Curated 92: Jang BEOM-JUNE' concert and the immersive cultural experience 'DaVinci MOTELl' at Itaewon area, Seoul. With NEAR Protocol's speed, security, and scalability, Modern Lion is ready to make significant strides in the global market.

The collaboration will focus on supporting Hyundai Card's event ticketing through NFTs, activating the NFT marketplace, and advancing NFT projects on KONKRIT. Additionally, the partnership will include co-hosting events, joint marketing initiatives, and building brand recognition while strengthening industry networks.

Duhee Lee, CEO of Modern Lion, stated, "This partnership marks a significant step in revolutionizing concert and show culture, blending convenience and security through NFTs and blockchain. By offering NFT tickets and membership services, we will enhance audience experiences and foster transparency in the entertainment industry." He added, "We aim to grow with the NEAR ecosystem and become a globally recognized blockchain company."

Illia Polosukhin, CEO of the NEAR Foundation, highlighted, "Korea is one of the centers for real world adoption of blockchain technology and we are excited that NEAR will partner with Hyundai Card and Modern Lion to provide scalable infrastructure and chain abstracted user experiences."

Modern Lion will also co-host the closing party for the Web3 global conference REDACTED 2024. CEO Duhee Lee will present alongside leading figures from Dragonfly Capital, Pantera Capital, and Edward Snowden, further cementing Modern Lion's role in the global Web3 arena.

Press Contacts:

Luis Shin / Manager
NEAR Korea
Luis@nearkorea.org

About the NEAR Protocol

NEAR is a highly performant, scalable layer one blockchain and ecosystem with tens of millions of monthly active users leading Web3 in consumer app adoption, Chain Abstraction, and User-Owned AI.

For more information, please visit: https://near.org

About NEAR Korea

NEAR Korea manages the business development for NEAR Protocol in Korea and Asia. Its activities include supporting NEAR Protocol projects, fostering developer communities, and driving marketing and branding efforts.

For more information, please visit: https://nearkorea.org/

About Modern Lion

Modern Lion is a blockchain-focused company founded in June 2022. It aims to make blockchain accessible through its NFT marketplace, KONKRIT, which focuses on practical applications like NFT tickets and memberships. By lowering barriers to blockchain adoption, Modern Lion positions itself as an innovative leader in integrating blockchain technology into everyday life.

For more information, please visit: https://modernlion.io/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2550992/Hyundai_Card_x_NEAR_Protocol_x_Modern_Lion.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modern-lion-and-hyundai-card-partner-with-near-protocol-to-revolutionize-concert-culture-with-web3-integration-302298746.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
