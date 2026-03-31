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WKN: 885647 | ISIN: KR7005380001 | Ticker-Symbol:
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.03.2026 13:34 Uhr
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Geotab and Hyundai partner to deliver hardware-free, native telematics integration

Unlocking high-resolution GPS, proactive maintenance and EV insights directly via the cloud for Hyundai fleets

PARIS, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle solutions, today announced the launch of its integrated solution for Hyundai vehicles across Europe. By leveraging OEM-embedded telematics already built into supported Hyundai models, data is transmitted seamlessly to the MyGeotab platform without the need to retrofit any additional hardware. This integrated approach offers a significant cost advantage by eliminating aftermarket equipment and installation expenses.

The collaboration allows fleets to manage their entire portfolio of Hyundai vehicles-including internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicles (EV)-within a single, unified environment. By harmonising native vehicle data with Geotab's advanced analytics, managers of mixed fleets gain a consolidated view of their operations to drive more informed business decisions.

Key Advantages for Fleet Managers:

  • Proactive Maintenance & Uptime: Monitoring of engine health, including oil pressure, coolant temperatures, and specific DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) status, prevents costly breakdowns.
  • Near Real Time GPS: Newer Hyundai vehicles will be able to transmit GPS every 10 seconds (older vehicles will send data at ignition on/off)
  • Precision Safety Management: Managers can now track driver and passenger seatbelt usage, airbag deployment, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) forward vehicle distance, hood status and door locks to ensure a safer working environment.
  • Comprehensive Tire Intelligence: Beyond basic alerts, fleets receive specific tire pressure readings and status indicators for every wheel, significantly improving fuel efficiency and safety.
  • Future-Ready EV Insights: For electric fleets, the solution tracks state of charge, charging states (AC/DC), and battery cell temperatures, allowing for optimised route planning based on "time to fully charged" metrics.

This deep integration allows fleet managers to transition from reactive monitoring to proactive optimisation by leveraging high-resolution insights directly from Hyundai's factory-fitted sensors.

"Adding Hyundai to our OEM partner network strengthens the breadth of manufacturers European fleet operators can manage through a single platform," said Christoph Ludewig, Vice President of OEM, EMEA at Geotab. "Our partnership with Hyundai provides our customers with instant access to high-quality vehicle data, from precision safety metrics to critical battery insights. By removing the barriers of hardware installation, we are helping fleets improve their operational efficiency and safety while simplifying the transition to an electrified future."

"Our collaboration with Geotab brings Hyundai fleets a seamless, hardware-free telematics experience that turns factory-fitted data services and connectivity into tangible value. From 10-second GPS to predictive maintenance and deep EV insights, operators gain a clearer, faster and more actionable view of their vehicles - all activated remotely and ready to scale," added Marcus Welz, CEO Hyundai Connected Mobility.

The Geotab Integrated Solution for Hyundai is available across more than 40 European markets, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Norway, Sweden, and Ireland, among others.*

For more information, visit https://www.geotab.com/oem-telematics/

* Full list of supported markets: Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Ceuta, Poland, Czech Republic, Norway, Slovakia, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Ireland, Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Hungary, Portugal, Cyprus, Iceland, Malta, Croatia, Canary Islands, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania, Bosnia, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f80dab10-c03e-4a3a-9c47-d090edcb55dd



Contacts presse: Louna BALANCHE / Albane POTTIER geotabfr@edelman.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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