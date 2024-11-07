New range designed to reduce time and cost of developing electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell platforms with high performance and specialised operational requirements.

Ricardo, a global environmental and engineering consulting company, has announced the launch of Element, a range of modular transmissions for clients with specialised product portfolios.

The modular range has been engineered to provide a cost-effective solution to the development of bespoke drivelines for advanced propulsion systems without compromising on performance or quality. First to be released is a family of epicyclic reduction drives for electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell platforms.

Customers can select from a menu of baseline solutions available for rapid prototyping, or tailor their selection to their bespoke requirement with a variety of pre-engineered torque outputs and gear ratio options.

The Element range has been engineered for sectors with high performance and specialised operational requirements including motorsport, performance automotive, defence, off highway, marine and industrial.

Steve Blevins, Head of Engineering for Ricardo's Performance Products business unit, said:

"We are known for our highly bespoke gearboxes for premium motorsport and performance automotive, but as product development cycles shorten and budgets are squeezed there is increasing demand for cost-effective solutions without compromising on the quality and performance that a tailored solution brings to a programme. Element offers just that."

James Sundler, Business Development Director Performance Products, added:

"We are dedicated to helping our clients on their decarbonisation journeys. Offering a selection of pre-engineered solutions that are plug-and-play compatible with a range of electric motors enables rapid development of the electric drive unit (EDU) for our clients whilst maintaining Ricardo's standards of engineering excellence.

"With Element, we're empowering clients to fast-track their transition to cleaner propulsion technologies by reducing development costs and lead times. Our modular approach also provides the flexibility to adapt to diverse operational demands across sectors like motorsport, defence and marine."

By combining Ricardo's legacy of engineering precision with the demand for modular and adaptable transmission solutions, Element aims to help industries facing rapid change meet their performance, reliability and environmental goals.

The market will get its first glimpse of the Element range at Professional Motorsport World Expo on November 13th-14th 2024, which takes place at Cologne Messe.

