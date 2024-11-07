Emerald Ecovations Launches Renewable Fiber Manufacturing Plant in the U.S.

Arkansas-Based Manufacturing Plant Will Enable Emerald Ecovations to Further Its Vision of a Cradle-to-Cradle Compostability Solution Entirely in the U.S.

HUNTINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Today, Emerald Ecovations announced the launch of their renewable fiber manufacturing plant in Corning, Arkansas. This plant includes an entire manufacturing and packaging facility, boasting a weekly capacity of 250,000 pounds of material. This move will expand Emerald Ecovations' operations, providing a fiber aggregation hub and a distribution depot to support its 350+ sustainable products across the southern U.S. market.

This plant will allow Emerald Ecovations to aggregate various rapidly-renewable fibers, including miscanthus, while maintaining close relationships with the farmers who make it possible. Plans are also underway to extend Emerald's presence into the Southern region, further enhancing domestic production and supporting government initiatives aimed at promoting clean, renewable technology.

"This strategic purchase highlights our commitment to integrating raw materials and manufacturing here in the U.S. while delivering on our promise to support American farmers," said Ralph Bianculli, CEO of Emerald Ecovations. "We are proud to partner with farmers across the country-many of whom continue to face financial struggles by commissioning them to plant and harvest specific renewable fibers on thousands of acres of unused farmland."

Emerald Ecovations' new manufacturing plant aligns with its cradle-to-cradle sustainability vision, emphasizing a regenerative product cycle by using fibers grown domestically, incorporating them into compostable products, and returning them to the soil. This facility's dual role as an aggregator and distributor will help drive down manufacturing costs while expanding Emerald's ability to offer cost-effective, sustainable products across the U.S.

Working alongside state and local governments committed to advancing clean technology and sustainable agriculture, Emerald Ecovations will help shape a greener future. "This manufacturing plant ensures we remain at the forefront of sustainable innovation by sourcing and manufacturing domestically, eliminating overseas shipping emissions, and contributing to the development of a circular economy," added Bianculli.

By increasing its manufacturing footprint and collaborating with regional farmers, Emerald Ecovations is poised to grow its portfolio of tree-free, plastic-free, and compostable disposables for both businesses and consumers. This move will enhance product availability and support Emerald's mission to make sustainability accessible and affordable across the U.S.

For more information about Emerald Ecovations and its sustainable product offerings, visit www.emeraldecovations.com.

About Emerald Ecovations:

Founded in 1997, Emerald Ecovations is on a mission to end deforestation and plastic pollution by providing sustainable solutions for everyday essentials. Committed to a cradle-to-cradle circular economy, Emerald Ecovations leverages rapidly renewable fibers to create over 350 sustainable products that help build a better tomorrow - from tree-free coffee cups and toilet paper to compostable packaging and food containers. We proudly partner with American farmers to grow and harvest renewable fibers on thousands of acres of farmland, creating a regenerative production cycle that supports local agriculture and sustainable manufacturing. Emerald Ecovations products are used nationwide - on airplanes and in venues, offices, and facilities while measuring their environmental impact. Visit EmeraldEcovations.com.

