UK-based Wondrwall says its new heat pump has a coefficient of performance of up to 4. 99, with an inlet-outlet temperature of 30 C to 35 C. The system is based on the company's AI-powered Home Energy Management System (HEMS) to efficiently manage household energy flows. Wondrwall, a UK-based energy equipment and solutions provider, has launched this week what it claims to be the world's "most intelligent" heat pump system for residential applications. "Fully integrated with Wondrwall's AI-powered Home Energy Management System (HEMS), this monobloc air source heat pump redefines low-carbon ...

