Global 'Achieving Greater Together' Effort Supports More than 1,600 Organizations in 20 Countries

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) employees volunteered across the globe last month, an effort that saw a record 61,000 hours spent by Northern Trust staff to assist more than 1,600 nonprofit organizations in 20 countries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241107968924/en/

Chairman and CEO Mike O'Grady joined a group of Northern Trust employees to volunteer with Nourishing Hope in Chicago. (Photo: Business Wire)

The efforts came as part of Northern Trust's "Achieving Greater Together" month of service, an annual event that encourages employees to volunteer time with charitable organizations worldwide. Northern Trust employee efforts included hosting blood donation drives in India, walking shelter dogs in Luxembourg, packing hygiene kits for the unhoused in the Philippines, assisting with food donations in the United Kingdom, preparing meals at local Ronald McDonald Houses in the U.S.

"This year's Achieving Greater Together campaign is a reflection of Northern Trust's longstanding commitment to strengthening the communities where we live and work," Northern Trust Chief Social Impact Officer Shana Hayes said. "For the fourth consecutive year, we have increased participation to set a new Northern Trust record, and it's inspiring to see the generosity and enthusiasm of our global teams. Volunteering is truly an opportunity to embody the core principles that define who we are as an organization service, expertise and integrity."

Northern Trust employees are encouraged to use their time and talent to help charitable organizations year-round. Northern Trust provides each employee two paid days annually to volunteer and further pledges donations of 50 meals to those in need for every hour employees volunteered during the month of October through The Global FoodBanking Network, European Food Banks Federation and Feeding America. This year, thanks to the generosity of employees, Northern Trust has pledged more than 3 million meals.

