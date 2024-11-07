The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 06 November 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 06 November 2024 99.50p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.60p per ordinary share

07 November 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45