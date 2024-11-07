Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - HearAtLast Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: HRAL), is excited to work with Hohm in a multi-million dollar industry for portable home pods. This is a new way of giving households the extra space they need. This will also help homeless people across North America, providing a temporary home with all capabilities.

Pete Wanner, President of Hear AtLast Holdings, expressed that, Hear AtLast can talk to municipalities and government officials about using these pods for temporary use across the country. Hohm Pods is a multi-million dollar business that can spread quickly to solve many problems the country has with homeless and immigrants. The company is eager to start with the display units and distributing these across the country.

About Hear AtLast Holdings, Inc, (OTC Pink: HRAL)

The holding company that operates GetPushMonkey.com, an AI notification platform which improves user engagement, provide personalized experiences, and optimize the effectiveness of your push notifications. Utilizing AI algorithms to analyze user behavior, preferences, and browsing history to tailor notifications to individual users. This can result in more relevant and engaging notifications that users are more likely to interact with which can result in increased company profits.

