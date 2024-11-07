ProofID and Midships form a strategic collaboration to deliver world-class Ping Identity services

MANCHESTER, England and SINGAPORE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProofID, a leading identity security specialist and Midships, a leading Customer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) and Fraud Prevention consultancy announced today that they have formed a strategic collaboration to provide best in class Ping Identity Services worldwide. The collaboration brings together two of the leading Ping Identity partners, enabling comprehensive identity solutions spanning the Ping Identity stack - from architecture and deployment to ongoing managed services.

This collaboration is set to accelerate the integration of Ping Identity and ForgeRock software solutions, following Ping Identity's recent acquisition of ForgeRock. By combining deep product and delivery expertise, ProofID and Midships are developing advanced tooling and automation to streamline migrations from software to SaaS (S2S) and to enhance the deployment process.

The two companies recently cooperated to develop the PingFederate MFA Accelerator, a joint solution which automates the deployment and integration of Ping Identity and ForgeRock components, offering a previously unavailable on-premise Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) solution for existing PingFederate customers.

As Ping Identity continues to focus on delivering powerful solutions across its ecosystem, this collaboration will further support its strategic objectives by supporting seamless solution delivery for global clients.

"I am hugely excited about this collaboration between the two leading specialist Ping Identity service partners. Following the acquisition of ForgeRock by Ping Identity, our global customers need specialist integrators with expertise across the entire combined software suite, and this collaboration enables us to provide that immediately." stated Tom Eggleston, CEO of ProofID. "Our strategic collaboration allows both companies to cooperate to best serve our customers and to support Ping Identity as it continues to lead the enterprise IAM and CIAM markets."

"Midships is thrilled to collaborate with ProofID. This partnership enables us to make our ForgeRock accelerators and expertise available globally, beyond our existing markets of Asia, ANZ, and UK," stated Ajit Gupta, CEO of Midships. "We are also excited to bring ProofID's unparalleled Ping expertise to our customers in these regions. Through our joint collaboration, we hope to bring new and exciting offerings to customers that leverage the best of what Ping and ForgeRock have."

About ProofID

ProofID is a global identity security partner, integrator, and service provider. As a proven identity specialist, ProofID is committed to delivering pain-free, secure, and seamless digital user experiences however complex the project. Trusted by tier-1 enterprises and mid-market businesses around the world to design, deliver and manage IAM and IGA services. ProofID has successfully deployed industry leading technologies into all market sectors with dynamic workforce needs and seamless customer engagements. ProofID's highly skilled team has been awarded the highest technical accreditations by all their chosen partners including Ping Identity, earning Global Delivery Partner of the Year Award for 6 consecutive years and SailPoint, achieving SailPoint Delivery Admiral (SaaS) status. For more information visit www.ProofID.com.

About Midships

Midships a leading Customer Identity & Access Management and Fraud Prevention consultancy. An accredited partner of Ping Identity (ForgeRock) since 2018, Midships has been recognized as the ForgeRock APAC Best Systems Integrator for 2022/23 and awarded Ping's award for Delivery Excellence in Asia Pacific in 2024. Their core expertise includes Ping One Advanced Cloud Services, Fraud Prevention, Containerization (Kubernetes), and DevSecOps. Midships boasts a certified and experienced delivery team, focusing on delivering business outcomes. Given the critical nature of Identity Management, they specialize in delivering zero downtime solutions, offering accelerators to reduce time to value and fully automate the deployment of CIAM solutions to both on-premise and SaaS environments. Their Fraud Prevention solutions are proven to effectively identify scams and money mules in real-time. For more information visit www.midships.io.

Contact:

Saffron Wynn-Jones

079889 63716

saffron.wynnjones@proofid.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zGLk6Jy7Ifs

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1999484/5012837/ProofID_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551542/Midships_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/proofid-and-midships-form-a-strategic-collaboration-to-deliver-world-class-ping-identity-services-302298898.html