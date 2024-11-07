Curtiss Dentistry of Maryville Introduces Cutting-Edge iTero Digital Scanning Technology

MARYVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Curtiss Dentistry a dental practice in Maryville TN is excited to announce the integration of state-of-the-art iTero digital scanning technology into its practice. This advanced system marks a significant step forward in providing patients with enhanced precision, comfort, and efficiency during dental procedures.

The iTero digital scanner replaces traditional dental impressions with a highly accurate 3D model of a patient's teeth and gums. Using a small handheld wand, the scanner captures thousands of images per second, creating a precise digital representation without the need for messy impression materials.

Benefits of iTero Digital Scanning:

Increased Accuracy: Highly detailed 3D images ensure precise treatment planning and improved outcomes.

Enhanced Comfort: Patients no longer endure messy and uncomfortable impression materials.

Faster Treatment Times: Digital impressions are instantly available, reducing wait times for treatments like Invisalign, crowns, and bridges.

Improved Communication: Digital models can be easily shared with patients, enhancing understanding of treatment options and expected outcomes.

Versatility: Applicable for a wide range of procedures including crowns, bridges, implants, and Invisalign clear aligner therapy.

Dr. James Curtiss, lead dentist at Curtiss Dentistry, expressed enthusiasm about the new technology: "We are committed to providing our patients with the best care possible, and the iTero digital scanner allows us to do just that. By adopting this cutting-edge technology, we can offer more accurate diagnoses and a more comfortable experience for our patients."

Dr. Amanda Brown, who specializes in Invisalign treatments at the practice, added, "The iTero scanner is particularly beneficial for our Invisalign patients. It allows us to create more precise treatment plans and even show patients a simulation of their expected results."

Curtiss Dentistry of Maryville continues to lead the way in dental innovation, offering a wide range of services including preventative care, cosmetic dentistry, and restorative treatments. With the addition of the iTero scanner, the practice reinforces its dedication to delivering exceptional dental care using the latest advancements in dental technology.

About Curtiss Dentistry

Curtiss Dentistry, located in Maryville, TN, is a full-service dental practice dedicated to providing exceptional care to patients of all ages. Our services include preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic dentistry, and Invisalign treatment. We are committed to using the latest technology and techniques to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care in a friendly and supportive environment.

