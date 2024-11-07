Hokkori USA: REMORY: A Sea Squirt-Derived Plasmalogen Supplement Expands in the U.S. Market

REMORY: Elevate Cognitive Health with Unique Sea Squirt-Derived Plasmalogens. Now in the U.S., this Japanese-Innovated Supplement Combines EPA, DHA, and Omega-3s for Enhanced Memory and Brain Function in Aging Adults. Recognized by Japan as a 'Food with Functional Claims,' REMORY is FDA-Notified, Setting a New Standard in Natural Cognitive Support.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / With the global aging population, dementia has emerged as a critical issue worldwide. Japan, as a super-aged society, has implemented various strategies to address this challenge ahead of many other countries. In Japan, it's anticipated that by 2025, one in five elderly individuals will be diagnosed with dementia. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that nearly 10 million new cases of dementia arise each year globally, equating to one new case every three seconds.



REMORY® is a dementia support supplement derived from sea squirt plasmalogens, recognized for its benefits in Japan. Already well-received in the U.S. market, REMORY® continues to gain traction. Ongoing clinical studies further validate the efficacy of sea squirt-derived plasmalogens, with new research published in October highlighting additional promising findings.

Since its launch, Hokkori USA, the exclusive distributor known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, has received enthusiastic feedback from middle-aged and older adults experiencing the product's benefits. Interest from numerous retailers is increasing, with a media advertising campaign planned this month to broaden awareness further.

REMORY® contains plasmalogens essential for maintaining cognitive function in the human brain, making it especially suited for middle-aged and older individuals concerned about memory retention. Unlike other plasmalogen supplements, REMORY® leverages sea squirt-derived plasmalogens, also rich in EPA, DHA, and omega-3 fatty acids. Sourced exclusively from high-quality sea squirts from Hokkaido, Japan, REMORY® has earned recognition as a functional food in Japan, supporting memory retention and cognitive function in older adults and setting a new standard in natural cognitive support.

Furthermore, REMORY® is the only sea squirt-derived plasmalogen supplement in the U.S. market with functional food status approved by the Japanese government.

In Japan, where the demand for memory-support products is high, many seniors already benefit from the effects of plasmalogens.

Product specifications remain consistent with the current offering.

REMORY® is a registered trademark in the United States.

The sea squirt-derived plasmalogen in REMORY® has obtained New Dietary Ingredient Notification (NDIN) status in the U.S., fulfilling FDA requirements for previously un-marketed dietary ingredients.

The functional food designation in Japan refers to a regulatory framework where foods with scientifically substantiated safety and efficacy claims are registered with the Consumer Affairs Agency of Japan.

