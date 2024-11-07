Paradigm Treatment Centers: Paradigm Treatment to Open New Residential Mental Health Facility in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

The new facility will feature beds for both teen and adult patients, ensuring greater access to mental health care for individuals in and around the Pacific Northwest

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Paradigm Treatment, a nationally recognized provider of residential mental health treatment programs for teens and young adults, is expanding its locations and services with a new residential facility opening soon in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Paradigm Treatment to Open New Residential Mental Health Facility in Coeur D'Alene, Idaho

The new 32-bed facility will feature two programs: a 16-bed adolescent facility and a 16-bed adult facility, with designated programming for both age groups. In opening the new location, Paradigm hopes to increase access to high-quality mental health services in the Pacific Northwest, specifically access to a residential level of care.

With the Coeur d'Alene residential facility, Paradigm will be extending its services to the full adult population for the first time. This comes at a time when more than 23% of the U.S. adult population reports struggling with mental illness, including debilitating conditions such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, and substance use disorder.

"With the mental health and well-being of youth consistently in the headlines, it's clear that urgent attention is needed. At the same time, we know that adults-especially parents and caregivers-are also facing growing challenges, as highlighted in the recent advisory from the U.S. Surgeon General. At Paradigm Treatment, we have years of experience working with teens and young adults, and this new facility allows us to extend our accredited, effective programs to support adults as well," said Randy Clunan, Chief Marketing Officer at Altior Healthcare.

Paradigm Treatment is part of the Altior Healthcare network, which runs Paradigm residential treatment locations in Malibu and San Rafael, California, and Austin, Texas. The healthcare organization also manages Ridge RTC residential centers for teens in Milton, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The mission of Paradigm Treatment is to provide an array of specialized mental health services in a safe, private, and luxurious environment, providing individualized treatment plans, holistic therapies, and ongoing support for long-term recovery. The Coeur d'Alene treatment center will further this mission while also providing targeted mental health services to an underserved region.

Residential treatment may be recommended for individuals whose mental health symptoms are preventing them from participating fully in their daily lives, or who are unable to sustain recovery through less intensive programs. Paradigm's programs run from 30 to 60 days, depending on the needs of the patient, and offer individual counseling, group and family therapy, and additional evidence-based therapies designed to target both mental health symptoms and the root cause behind them.

Paradigm Treatment is committed to expanding access to care by offering flexible financing and insurance options. They have contracts with most major insurance providers and work closely with families to ensure that they can receive the care they need. Those who are interested in learning more about Paradigm Treatment, including the soon-to-open Coeur d'Alene facility, are invited to visit https://paradigmtreatment.com. Opening details for the new facility coming soon.

About Paradigm Treatment

Paradigm Treatment offers evidence-based practices for the treatment of a wide variety of mental health conditions in teens and young adults. With multiple residential treatment center locations and a commitment to sustainable recovery, Paradigm remains a national leader in mental health care, empowering young people and their families to embrace wellness and a positive path forward.

About Altior Healthcare

Altior Healthcare's mission is to make high-quality mental health treatment accessible to as many clients as possible. Altior operates an established network of mental health treatment centers for adolescents and young adults in the U.S., including Paradigm Treatment Centers in Malibu, CA, San Rafael, CA, and Austin, TX, and Ridge RTC in Milton, NH, and Maine.

Contact Information:

Paradigm Treatment

info@paradigmmalibu.com

855-680-1820

