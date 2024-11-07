Global VICTORIA-01 Phase 1 study evaluating safety and efficacy of SOT201 in advanced solid tumor patients currently enrolling

SOTIO Biotech, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company owned by PPF Group, today announced data supporting SOT201, its next-generation PD-1-targeting immunocytokine. The company also reported advancements in its BOXR cell therapy platform, introducing an innovative chimeric PGC-1a transgene to boost CAR T cell efficacy in patients with solid tumors. SOTIO will be presenting three posters highlighting these advancements at the 2024 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Meeting, taking place November 6-10 in Houston, TX, U.S.

SOT201 is a PD-1-targeted and cis-acting attenuated IL-15 agonist designed to preferentially activate PD-1CD8 T cells, inducing superior anti-tumor effects and reinvigorating exhausted CD8 T cells in PD-1 sensitive and resistant tumors. The VICTORIA-01 study is a Phase 1, open-label, dose escalation trial that aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of SOT201 as a monotherapy for adults with advanced unresectable or metastatic solid tumors (NCT06163391). This trial is currently enrolling patients across six sites in the U.S., Belgium, Spain, and the Czech Republic. Four patients have been treated so far and the treatment was well tolerated.

SOTIO Chief Scientific Officer Martin Steegmaier, Ph.D., noted, "SOT201 demonstrates a superior ability to reinvigorate exhausted tumoral CD8 T cells with a high cytotoxicity and minimal cellular exhaustion compared to the related cytokine PD1-IL2v. These data reinforce SOT201's reduced off-target interactions and more durable anti-tumor efficacy in vivo, underscoring its potential to address current limitations in anti-PD-1 therapies, as we continue to enroll patients in the VICTORIA-01 study."

The third poster highlights a preclinical study of a chimeric PGC-1a transgene that enhances CAR T cell activity. Chimeric PGC-1a transduced cells displayed fewer dysfunctional mitochondria and improved glucose uptake compared to CAR T cell controls. "Furthermore, the chimeric PGC-1a enhanced CAR T anti-tumor efficacy with no overt signs of toxicity, suggesting that co-expression of CAR and the chimeric PGC-1a is a promising approach to improving CAR T cell efficacy in solid tumors," added Dr. Steegmaier.

Presentation materials will be available here on Sunday, November 10, after the conference concludes.

About SOTIO Biotech

SOTIO Biotech (SOTIO) is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The SOTIO pipeline includes SOT102, a next-generation Claudin-18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate which entered the clinic in 2022; BOXR1030, a metabolically-enhanced CAR-T cell therapy targeting GPC3-expressing tumors as well as other molecules approaching clinical stage such as SOT201, our next-generation PD-1-inhibiting immunocytokine. SOTIO is a member of the PPF Group. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.sotio.com.

