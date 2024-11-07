Anzeige
07.11.2024 16:06 Uhr
Keypoint Intelligence Publishes New Study on Print Fleet Management and Remote Service Tools

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce the release of its latest study, Print Fleet Management and Remote Service Tools, which offers valuable insights into the evolving role of remote monitoring, management, and service technologies in the document imaging industry. The study features a two-pronged approach that surveyed both dealers/resellers as well as IT decision makers/end users in the U.S. and Western Europe to understand adoption and use of various fleet management tools and service strategies.

Keypoint Intelligence

The study provides a detailed analysis of what managed print services (MPS) dealers/resellers look for in a device fleet remote monitoring and management platform to enhance service operations, streamline costs, and address challenges posed by a shortage of skilled service technicians. The report also surveys IT decision-makers to evaluate how they choose to monitor and manage their print fleets and to gauge the growing interest in remote service tools among both small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises.

As companies face increasing pressure to manage their print fleets more efficiently, these tools are helping channel partners and IT departments optimize operations and improve service delivery.

"Remote monitoring, management, and service tools are playing a key role in how companies manage their print fleets, helping to reduce costs and improve efficiency," said Lisa Brown, Principal Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence. "This study offers valuable insights into how businesses are adopting these technologies to address service challenges and enhance fleet performance."

Study highlights include:

  • Print Fleet Management Tools: Insights into the adoption, benefits, challenges, and desired improvements in fleet management tools.

  • Device Management and Remote Service Capabilities: Analysis of how dealers and resellers in the U.S. and Europe are using device management and remote monitoring tools to streamline operations and drive efficiencies.

  • Channel Partner Feedback: Overview of how dealers (70%) and resellers/MPS providers (30%) are using remote service tools to boost service performance and improve device uptimes.

The study surveyed 200 IT decision-makers responsible for print fleet management in the U.S., UK, and Germany, along with input from 90 service managers from the channel, including dealers and resellers. The analysis provides a comprehensive view of print fleet management practices and the growing role of remote service tools.

The research deliverables consist of an executive summary with detailed findings broken down by region, OEM brand, and company size, a webinar presentation, and Excel-based banner tables.

For more information or to request the full report, click here.

About Keypoint Intelligence:

For more than 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2414022/Keypoint_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/keypoint-intelligence-publishes-new-study-on-print-fleet-management-and-remote-service-tools-302296293.html

