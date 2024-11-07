First North Iceland: SEL I hs. - Bond (SEL1 27 12) admitted to trading on November 8, 2024

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: SEL I hs. 2 Org. no: 660424-9970 3 LEI 25490037APMBKYUYAX35 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) SEL1 27 12 5 ISIN code IS0000036358 6 CFI code DSAYVI 7 FISN númer EQUITY LINKED B/DS 20271222 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 30.000.000 USD 10 Total amount previously issued 0 USD 11 Amount issued at this time 30.000.000 USD 12 Denomination in CSD USD 1 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Other 15 Amortization type, if other Zero Coupon Bond -------------------------------- 16 Currency USD 17 Currency, if other N/A -------------------------------- 18 Issue date May 10, 2024 19 First ordinary installment date December 22, 2027 20 Total number of installments 1 21 Installment frequency One payment on maturity date 22 Maturity date December 22, 2027 23 Interest rate 0% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable Annað 25 Floating interest rate, if other N/A -------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A 27 Simple/compound interest Other 28 Simple/compound, if other N/A -------------------------------- 29 Day count convention Annað 30 Day count convention, if other N/A -------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A 33 Coupon frequency N/A 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A 35 If irregular cash flow, then how N/A -------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price N/A 37 Clean price quote N/A 38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index N/A -------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other N/A -------------------------------- 43 Base index value N/A 44 Index base date N/A Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating agency, date) Nei -------------------------------- 49 Additional information See prospectus for settlement information. Equity linked note. See prospectus. -------------------------------- Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for Admission to November 1, 2024 Trading 53 Date of Approval of Application for November 7, 2024 Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to trading November 8, 2024 55 Order book ID SEL1_27_12 56 Instrument subtype BOND - Bonds 57 Market Iceland FN Bond Market 58 List population name First North ICE Fixed Income 59 Static volatility guards Yes 60 Dynamic volatility guards No 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond