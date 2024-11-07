Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
GlobeNewswire
07.11.2024 16:10 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Iceland: SEL I hs. - Bond (SEL1 27 12) admitted to trading on November 8, 2024

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                   SEL I hs.           
2  Org. no:                   660424-9970          
3  LEI                     25490037APMBKYUYAX35      
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)               SEL1 27 12           
5  ISIN code                  IS0000036358          
6  CFI code                   DSAYVI             
7  FISN númer                  EQUITY LINKED B/DS 20271222  
8  Bonds/bills:                 Bond              
9  Total issued amount             30.000.000 USD         
10 Total amount previously issued        0 USD             
11 Amount issued at this time          30.000.000 USD         
12 Denomination in CSD             USD 1             
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange       Yes              
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type              Other             
15 Amortization type, if other         Zero Coupon Bond        
                        --------------------------------
16 Currency                   USD              
17 Currency, if other              N/A              
                        --------------------------------
18 Issue date                  May 10, 2024          
19 First ordinary installment date       December 22, 2027       
20 Total number of installments         1               
21 Installment frequency            One payment on maturity date  
22 Maturity date                December 22, 2027       
23 Interest rate                0%               
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable    Annað             
25 Floating interest rate, if other       N/A              
                        --------------------------------
26 Premium                   N/A              
27 Simple/compound interest           Other             
28 Simple/compound, if other          N/A              
                        --------------------------------
29 Day count convention             Annað             
30 Day count convention, if other        N/A              
                        --------------------------------
31 Interest from date              N/A              
32 First ordinary coupon date          N/A              
33 Coupon frequency               N/A              
34 Total number of coupon payments       N/A              
35 If irregular cash flow, then how       N/A              
                        --------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean price          N/A              
37 Clean price quote              N/A              
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does                   
   payment include accrued interest for days                 
   missing until next business day?                      
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                   No               
40 Name of index                N/A              
                        --------------------------------
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other    N/A              
                        --------------------------------
43 Base index value               N/A              
44 Index base date               N/A              
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                 No               
46 Put option                  No               
47 Convertible                 No               
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)     Nei              
                        --------------------------------
49 Additional information            See prospectus for settlement 
                         information. Equity linked  
                         note. See prospectus.     
                        --------------------------------
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD              Yes              
51 Securities depository            Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð    
52 Date of Application for Admission to     November 1, 2024        
   Trading                                  
53 Date of Approval of Application for     November 7, 2024        
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to trading         November 8, 2024        
55 Order book ID                SEL1_27_12           
56 Instrument subtype              BOND - Bonds          
57 Market                    Iceland FN Bond Market     
58 List population name             First North ICE Fixed Income  
59 Static volatility guards           Yes              
60 Dynamic volatility guards          No               
61 MiFIR identifier               BOND - Bonds          
62 Bond type                  CRPB - Corporate Bond
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
