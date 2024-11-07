Invisalign Treatment for a Healthier Smile Offered at Curtiss Dentistry in Maryville, TN

MARYVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Curtiss Dentistry is excited to offer its patients Invisalign treatment. As a leading dental practice in Maryville, TN, Curtiss Dentistry is committed to providing patients with cutting-edge solutions for achieving beautiful, healthy smiles. Invisalign offers a modern, discreet alternative to traditional braces, allowing patients to straighten their teeth comfortably and conveniently.

Why Choose Invisalign at Curtiss Dentistry?

Invisalign is a revolutionary orthodontic treatment that uses a series of clear, custom-made aligners to gradually move teeth into their desired positions. These aligners are virtually invisible, making them an ideal choice for adults and teens who want to improve their smiles without the noticeable appearance of metal braces. Invisalign aligners are also removable, allowing patients to eat, drink, brush, and floss with ease, without the restrictions typically associated with traditional braces.

At Curtiss Dentistry, we are proud to offer Invisalign as part of our comprehensive range of dental services. Our experienced team of dental professionals is specially trained in the latest Invisalign techniques, ensuring that each patient receives personalized care and achieves the best possible results.

Benefits of Invisalign Treatment at Curtiss Dentistry

Discreet and Comfortable: Invisalign aligners are made from smooth, comfortable plastic and are nearly invisible, making them a popular choice for patients who want a more subtle way to straighten their teeth.

Custom-Made for You: Each set of Invisalign aligners is custom-designed to fit your teeth perfectly, providing a precise and comfortable fit. The aligners are replaced every two weeks, gradually shifting your teeth into the correct alignment.

No Food Restrictions: Unlike traditional braces, Invisalign allows you to enjoy all your favorite foods without worry. Simply remove your aligners before eating or drinking, then clean your teeth and pop them back in.

Convenient and Efficient: Invisalign treatment typically requires fewer office visits than traditional braces, saving you time and reducing the impact on your daily routine. Most patients can expect to see significant results within 12 to 18 months.

Improved Oral Health: By straightening your teeth with Invisalign, you can also improve your overall oral health. Properly aligned teeth are easier to clean, reducing the risk of cavities, gum disease, and other dental issues.

Dr. Amanda Brown, Invisalign specialist at Curtiss Dentistry, commented on the treatment's benefits: "Invisalign has revolutionized orthodontic care, allowing patients to achieve the smile they've always wanted without the drawbacks of traditional braces. With our iTero digital scanner, we can now offer an even more precise and comfortable Invisalign experience."

About Curtiss Dentistry

Curtiss Dentistry, located in Maryville, TN, is a full-service dental practice dedicated to providing exceptional care to patients of all ages. Our services include preventive care, restorative treatments, cosmetic dentistry, and Invisalign treatment. We are committed to using the latest technology and techniques to ensure that every patient receives the best possible care in a friendly and supportive environment.

For more information about Invisalign treatment or to schedule a consultation, please contact Curtiss Dentistry at 865-984-3211 or visit our website at www.curtissdentistry.com.

Contact:

Curtiss Dentistry

Email: info@curtissdentistry.com

Phone: 865-984-3211

Website: www.curtissdentistry.com

