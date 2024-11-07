Best Dog Dental Powder: PetLab Co.'s ProBright Advanced Ranked Top for Dog Dental Care by Expert Consumers

PetLab Co.'s ProBright Advanced Dental Powder has earned top marks in a recent ranking of dog dental care products by Expert Consumers, distinguishing itself as a leader in pet dental health support.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / PetLab Co.'s ProBright Advanced Dental Powder has earned top marks in a recent ranking of dog dental care products by Expert Consumers, distinguishing itself as a leader in pet dental health support. Recognized for its scientifically formulated ingredients, ProBright Advanced is a noteworthy development in maintaining canine oral health.



PetLab Co.

Best Dog Dental Powder

PetLab Co. ProBright Advanced Dental Powder- easy-to-use powder formulated to improve a dog's dental health without daily brushing

ProBright Advanced dental powder for dogs was created through PetLab Co.'s four-stage development process, which emphasizes identifying key health issues, investigating root causes, collaborating with leading scientific experts, and extensively testing the product.

Over three years of research went into developing this formula, which includes a proprietary blend of probiotics, brown algae, and additional beneficial ingredients to effectively target tartar and bad breath. In a 28-day clinical study, ProBright Advanced achieved a 40% reduction in hydrogen sulfide, a compound responsible for bad breath in dogs, confirming the product's targeted benefits.

According to PetLab Co., studies show 80-90% of dogs over the age of 3 have dental issues.

"The success of ProBright Advanced in reducing one of the most common compounds responsible for bad breath is a testament to its efficacy," shares Dr. Jan Bellows, a Board-Certified Veterinary Dentist and consultant for PetLab Co.

How PetLab Co. Dental Powder Works

The core ingredients of ProBright Advanced include PetLab Co.'s proprietary probiotic blend, designed to balance the bacteria in the canine mouth and help reduce sources of odor and oral discomfort. Brown algae (Ascophyllum nodosum) is included for its natural ability to help support the breakdown of tartar and biofilm, while sodium hexametaphosphate further targets tartar formation.

Rosemary extract completes the blend, freshening breath and maintaining an optimal oral environment. Together, these ingredients offer a powerful approach to supporting dog oral health.

PetLab Co.'s commitment to science-backed products and quality is reflected in ProBright Advanced's formula, designed to meet the needs of dogs of all sizes and provide pet owners with an easy, mess-free solution to dog dental care. It's available as a simple powder that can be added to food, making it accessible to a wide range of pet owners.

ProBright Advanced is available directly through PetLab Co.'s official website. For more information on why ProBright Advanced was ranked as the best dog dental powder, thefull review is available at Expert Consumers.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

Contact Information:

Drew Thomas

Chief Publishing Officer

drew@eversomedia.com

SOURCE: Expert Consumers

View the original press release on newswire.com.