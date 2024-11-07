EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.

Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



07.11.2024 / 16:25 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: Befesa S.A. Street: 68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse Postal code: 2320 City: Luxembourg

Luxemburg Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:



3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A.

City of registered office, country: Madrid, Spain

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

ALBA EUROPE, S.à.r.l.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30 Oct 2024

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 10.01 % 0.00 % 10.01 % 39,999,998 Previous notification 5.10 % 0.00 % 5.10 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) LU1704650164 4,004,083 % 10.01 % Total 4,004,083 10.01 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) CORPORACIÓN FINANCIERA ALBA, S.A. 10.01 % % 10.01 % ALBA EUROPE, S.à.r.l. 10.01 % % 10.01 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Alba Europe S.à r.l. acquired and is directly holding the shares to which voting rights are attached in Befesa S.A. Alba Europe S.à r.l. is 100% owned by Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A., a Spanish entity which shares are currently listed in the Spanish Stock Exchange Market. The significant shareholders of Corporación Financiera Alba, S.A. are as follow: SHAREHOLDERS: % Total voting rights; % Direct (shares); % Indirect (shares) BANCA MARCH, S.A.: 15.038; 15.038; 0 MARCH DELGADO, JUAN: 22.349; 13.118; 9.231 MARCH DELGADO, CARLOS: 21.926; 20.559; 1.367 MARCH DE LA LASTRA, JUAN: 8.793; 7.643; 1.151 MARCH JUAN, JUAN: 5.121; 3.910; 1.212 MARCH JUAN, CATALINA: 4.639; 4.639; 0 MARCH DELGADO, GLORIA: 3.723; 3.718; 0.005 There is no shareholder agreement among these shareholders. Juan, Carlos, Gloria and Leonor March Delgado, together control Banca March, S.A. and own 100% of its share capital. None of them exercises individual control over Banca March, S.A.

Date

07 Nov 2024





