The construction industry in Spain is expected to grow by 3.9% to reach EUR 83.51 billion in 2024.

Despite near-term challenges in certain construction sectors, Spain's construction industry is poised for significant growth. The industry is expected to grow steadily over the next four quarters, with the growth momentum continuing over the forecast period. A CAGR of 3.6% is projected during 2024-2028, with the country's construction output expected to reach EUR 96.05 billion by 2028, indicating substantial growth potential.

This market intelligence report offers a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in Spain, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.

Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and Number of Units: This report provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in Spain's building and infrastructure construction industry.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the residential construction market, covering various types of construction, development stages, price points, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume, and number of units, offering a comprehensive view of this sector.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal material processing buildings, and chemical pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants and educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: This report provides growth dynamics and market analysis for three key sections: marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides outlook of the top 10 cities in Spain by construction value.

The Construction Cost Structure Analysis module in this report provides a detailed outlook on construction costs by construction value, such as material, labor, equipment, and others. At a granular level, it offers a comprehensive material cost analysis by type of materials and labor cost by type of work, ensuring stakeholders deeply understand the cost structure.

Market Data and Insights: This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for ten years from 2019 2028 in Spain.

Spain Economic Indicators

Spain Top Cities Construction Data

Spain Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Spain Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type (multi family, single family)

Green building by Key cities (Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3 segmentation)

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Spain Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Spain Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

Spain Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Spain Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Spain Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

Spain Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development maintenance)

Spain Green Infrastructure Construction: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

Spain Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10-year market size forecast in value terms

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled vs. unskilled)

