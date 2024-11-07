Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reversed split and change of ISIN for BEAR OLJA X4 H2

At the request of Svenska Handelsbanken AB, there will be a reversed split in relation 1:100 in below certificate. The certificate will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from November 12, 2024. Short name: BEAR OLJA X4 H2 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Current ISIN SE0015807938 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Last day of trading with current ISIN code November 11, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN SE0023312673 ---------------------------------------------------------------- First day of trading with new ISIN code: November 12, 2024 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Reversed split 1:100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about the split please contact Svenska Handelsbanken AB at +46 20 81 61 61, or bullbear@handelsbanken.se and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.