Experts at London's WTM name Madrid nightlife as the best in the World



07-Nov-2024 / 16:35 CET/CEST

According to the second "Study on Nightlife as a Tourism Product," conducted among tourism marketing professionals at the fair, 94.7% of experts consider nightlife to be either quite or very important when choosing a travel destination.



Madrid - The "Nightlife in Greater Madrid" campaign, spearheaded by the Tourism Board of the Community of Madrid and the Association of Leisure and Entertainment Entrepreneurs of the Community of Madrid, NOCHE MADRID, showcased Madrid's vibrant nightlife scene at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London. This leading global tourism event provided the ideal platform for promoting the region's nightlife and debuting the first-ever Nightlife Guide of the Community of Madrid. "Nightlife in Greater Madrid" represents the Community of Madrid's first campaign dedicated to highlighting nightlife and entertainment as a compelling tourism asset, targeting high-purchasing-power source markets. This initiative is designed to position Madrid as a prime destination for nightlife, connecting with international audiences who prioritize memorable nightlife experiences. As part of the campaign, NOCHE MADRID conducted its second Study on Nightlife as a Tourism Product at WTM, seeking insights from tourism marketing professionals on nightlife's appeal and its role in destination selection. The findings revealed that an overwhelming 94.7% of respondents view nightlife as a significant or very significant factor in deciding where to travel. Madrid's Nightlife Guide received positive feedback, with 86.5% of experts rating it as highly engaging, and an equal percentage expressing interest in visiting Madrid to experience its nightlife firsthand. Key aspects drawing interest in Madrid's nightlife include the city's renowned nighttime safety (92.2%), its extensive public transportation options (92.1%), and the quality of service and music styles across venues (81.6%). When asked about cities with the best nightlife, Madrid topped the list with 45.9% of votes, closely followed by Barcelona and Ibiza at 40.5%. London was ranked third (35.1%), Berlin fourth (27%), and New York, Amsterdam, and Las Vegas shared fifth place (18.9%). With strong recognition from WTM's experts, "Nightlife in Greater Madrid" is positioned to elevate Madrid as the world's nightlifecapital, drawing new visitors eager to experience its dynamic, safe, and diverse after-dark offerings. Contact Details Jesús Martinez Calvo

