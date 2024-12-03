Anzeige
03.12.2024 11:06 Uhr
ATFX Connect Won Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at Finance Magnates London Summit 2024

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX Connect, the institutional arm of global trading platform ATFX, has been named Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) at the 2024 Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS). The award acknowledges the company's significant contributions to the financial industry, particularly in providing innovative liquidity solutions tailored to meet the needs of institutional clients and brokers.

Presented at one of the industry's most highly regarded events, the award underscores ATFX Connect's unwavering commitment to delivering reliable liquidity, cutting-edge technology, and exceptional client service. Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX UK and ATFX Connect, proudly accepted the award on behalf of the company during the ceremony in London.

This recognition highlights ATFX Connect's ongoing success in integrating technology with liquidity provision, cementing its reputation as a trusted partner for brokers, hedge funds, and institutional clients navigating the complexities of global financial markets.

The win further solidifies ATFX Connect's position as an influential leader in the financial industry, setting a high standard for liquidity providers and reaffirming its role as a key provider of Prime of Prime services.

The Finance Magnates London Summit is one of the most anticipated events in the financial sector, bringing together top-tier professionals and leaders to celebrate innovation and excellence. The Best B2B Liquidity Provider (Prime of Prime) category recognizes firms that excel in providing deep liquidity, efficient trade execution, and scalable technology solutions for institutional and professional clients.

ATFX Connect

Back in 2019, ATFX stepped into the Institutional arena with the launch of its Multi-Access platform ATFX Connect. The management's vision was to expand the broker's global presence and continue to provide award-winning liquidity and customer service to clients within the Institutional community. With the focus on the professional Investor, the ATFX Connect platform is designed to provide an efficient automated trading venue that delivers tailored liquidity solutions to Hedge Funds, Asset Managers, Brokers, Private Banks, and other financial institutions. (ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atfx-connect-won-best-b2b-liquidity-provider-prime-of-prime-at-finance-magnates-london-summit-2024-302320750.html

