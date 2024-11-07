Roadpass Digital: Roadtrippers Launches New 'Extraordinary Places' Campaign, Giving Travelers the Chance to Take the Wheel and Recommend Where to Go Next

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Roadtrippers has introduced a new campaign for its renowned Extraordinary Places program, inviting travelers and tourism experts to help uncover the best road trip stops nationwide and expand the iconic Roadtrippers map with even more unique and memorable destinations. From November 1, 2024 to November 22, 2024, road trip enthusiasts and armchair travelers alike are encouraged to share and submit their favorite 'extraordinary place' in the U.S. for the chance to have their recommendation permanently etched on the map within the Roadtrippers app.

Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers Logo

Each year, Roadtrippers adds a handful of new locations to the map, broadening its ever-growing library of road trip destinations and Instagram-worthy attractions - from the World's Largest Ball of Twine in Cawker City, Kansas to Salvation Mountain in Niland, California - for travelers to add to their itineraries. At the end of the submission period, a small selection of winners will be chosen by the Roadtrippers team to have an illustrated icon and official listing of their extraordinary place showcased on the map for the world to see. They'll also receive a free, one-year Roadtrippers premium membership and an opportunity to be featured on the brand's social media channels.

The final locations from the 'Extraordinary Places' campaign will be announced in January 2025 to kick off a new year of travel and champion the power of choosing your own adventure on the road ahead.

"Extraordinary Places is our way of celebrating the voices of road trippers and the incredible destinations they uncover," said Steven Hileman, VP of Strategy and Business Development at Roadtrippers. "At Roadtrippers, we aim to make discovery simple and fun. Our AI planning tools and trip customization features ensure that adventure is within reach for every traveler, encouraging a spirit of openness and exploration."

All Extraordinary Place submissions must be entered by Friday, November 22, 2024, at roadtrippers.com/2025-extraordinary-places.

About Roadtrippers

Roadtrippers is the No. 1 road trip planning app, helping people experience the world around them in an entirely new way by streamlining discovery, planning, booking and navigation into an engaging and intuitive process. Roadtrippers has helped millions of users plan more than 38 million trips across 7 million points of interest, covering more than 42 billion miles. To learn more about Roadtrippers, visit roadtrippers.com and follow @roadtrippers on Instagram.

