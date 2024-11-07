Fortune Bay Casino Resort Selects Passport Technology's Lush Loyalty Platform and Mira Player Enrollment Kiosks

'The Lush platform is going to be an incredible addition for our guest and players club team.'

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Passport Technology ("Passport"), a global leader in innovative payment technology and customer engagement solutions for the gaming industry, today announced the selection of Passport's Lush® loyalty and rewards platform and Mira® player enrollment kiosks by Fortune Bay Casino Resort ("Fortune Bay").





Fortune Bay x Passport Technology

Fortune Bay Casino Resort Selects Passport Technology





Passport's Lush loyalty platform provides sleek and innovative tools for casino operators to effectively drive player acquisition, player engagement, player retention, and tier progression through gamification, customizable player promotions and dynamic offers.

"The Lush platform is going to be an incredible addition for our guest and players club team. We're excited for our customers to experience the enhanced benefits of our upgraded players club," stated Hannah Lehti, Director of Marketing for Fortune Bay.

"The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa have put so much into the Iron Range and have made a demonstrative impact to the lives of band members and the neighboring community," stated Diallo Gordon, Chief Executive Officer for Passport. "We are grateful to have Fortune Bay as a part of our loyalty family and are thankful for the opportunity to be a part of their Wild Edge transformation."

As the industry's first HTML5, cloud-based loyalty and rewards platform, operators can customize an unlimited number of branding, marketing, promotion, and gifting options through Lush's secure web application. Fortune Bay's Wild Edge Rewards Club members will benefit from patron self-service features, dynamic games library, comprehensive hotel offers, virtual drawings and enrollment and reprint via Lush® and Mira®.

"We will continue to be aggressive across the Midwest and Minnesota, specifically," stated Jason King, Chief Revenue Officer for Passport. "Fortune Bay is an amazing property, and we are pleased to be a part of their customer journey. Thank you."

About Passport

Passport's pursuit of excellence is driven through diversity, inclusion, and collaboration as we strive to create opportunities for all stakeholders to thrive. Passport is a leading developer of technology-based solutions and services for the highly regulated payments, gaming, and financial services markets. The company's product portfolio includes redemption kiosks, quasi-cash, check warranty, ATM, digital payments, cash and cashless integrations, casino automation, regulatory compliance solutions, bank-sponsored transaction processing, server and web-based analytics, agnostic application management systems, and interactive content and loyalty services. Through its privileged gaming licenses and payment sponsorships, Passport has securely and responsibly settled over $45 billion in funds to casino floors across the globe.

