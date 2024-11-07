Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter 2024 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the "Company" or "Saga") today reported that net revenue decreased 3.5% to $28.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $29.1 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 3.1% for the quarter to $23.5 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $1.6 million compared to $3.5 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 21.2% to $6.0 million. Capital expenditures were $625 thousand for the quarter compared to $760 thousand for the same period last year. We had net income of $1.3 million for the quarter compared to net income of $2.7 million for the third quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.20 in the third quarter of 2024.

On a same station basis for the three months ended September 30, 2024 net revenue decreased 5.8% to $27.5 million and station operating expense decreased 0.3% to $22.7 million while operating income decreased 49.7% to $1.8 million.

Net revenue decreased 2.5% to $81.5 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024 compared to $83.6 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 4.7% for the nine-month period to $70.0 million compared to the same period last year. For the nine-month period, operating income was $1.4 million compared to $8.7 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased 25.2% to $15.2 million. Capital expenditures for the nine-months were $3.2 million compared to $3.4 million for the same period last year. Net income was $2.2 million for the nine-month period compared to $7.0 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.35 in the nine-months of 2024.

On a same station basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 net revenue decreased 3.6% to $80.6 million from last year and station operating expense increased 3.2% to $69.0 million while operating income decreased 83.4% to $1.4 million.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on October 18, 2024. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date Saga has paid over $133 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future. Consistent with its strategic objective of maintaining a strong balance sheet and with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors will also continue to consider declaring special cash dividends, variable dividends and stock buybacks in the future.

The Company's balance sheet reflects $28.7 million in cash and short-term investments as of September 30, 2024 and $28.0 million as of November 4, 2024. The Company currently has $5.0 million drawn against its $50.0 million revolving credit facility. The Company expects to spend approximately $4.0 - $4.5 million for capital expenditures during 2024.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose "actual", "same station", and "proforma" financial information as well as the Company's reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga's management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as "will," "may," "believes," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "guidance," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga's actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM, 32 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 28,118 $ 29,149 $ 81,524 $ 83,628 Station operating expense 23,458 22,760 69,983 66,870 Corporate general and administrative 2,966 2,852 9,144 7,940 Other operating expense, net 49 45 1,026 125 Operating income 1,645 3,492 1,371 8,693 Interest expense 121 44 235 130 Interest income (255 ) (391 ) (809 ) (1,027 ) Other income, net (78 ) - (1,211 ) (119 ) Income before income tax expense 1,857 3,839 3,156 9,709 Income tax provision Current 415 835 715 2,020 Deferred 175 275 250 690 590 1,110 965 2,710 Net income $ 1,267 $ 2,729 $ 2,191 $ 6,999 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.35 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.35 $ 1.15 Weighted average common shares 6,075 6,032 6,070 6,031 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,075 6,032 6,070 6,031

September 30, 2024 2023 Balance Sheet Data Working capital $ 30,048 $ 43,087 Net fixed assets $ 52,721 $ 52,855 Net intangible assets and other assets $ 122,086 $ 120,268 Total assets $ 223,210 $ 234,367 Long-term debt $ 5,000 $ - Stockholders' equity $ 165,992 $ 181,935

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's except per share data)

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) (In thousands) Statement of Cash Flows Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 2,191 $ 6,999 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,847 3,737 Deferred income tax expense 250 690 Amortization of deferred costs 27 27 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards 1,447 743 Loss on sale of assets, net 1,026 125 (Gain) on insurance claims (78 ) - Other (gain), net (1,133 ) (119 ) Barter (revenue) expense, net (20 ) 44 Deferred and other compensation (165 ) (239 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition: Decrease (increase) in receivables and prepaid expenses 1,848 (51 ) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 901 1,965 Total adjustments 7,950 6,922 Net cash provided by operating activities 10,141 13,921 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (12,993 ) (14,441 ) Redemption of short-term investments 15,104 14,437 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) (3,199 ) (3,397 ) Acquisition of broadcast properties (5,711 ) - Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets 176 621 Proceeds from redemption of investments and other 1,221 - Other investing activities (2 ) 117 Net cash used in investing activities (5,404 ) (2,663 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 5,000 - Cash dividends paid (19,391 ) (16,816 ) Purchase of treasury shares (11 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (14,402 ) (16,816 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,665 ) (5,558 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,582 36,802 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 19,917 $ 31,244

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 28,118 $ 29,149 $ 27,452 $ 29,149 $ 28,118 $ 29,986 Station operating expense 23,458 22,760 22,683 22,760 23,458 23,474 Corporate general and administrative 2,966 2,852 2,966 2,852 2,966 2,852 Other operating expense, net 49 45 46 45 49 45 Operating income 1,645 3,492 $ 1,757 $ 3,492 1,645 3,615 Interest expense 121 44 121 122 Interest income (255 ) (391 ) (255 ) (391 ) Other income, net (78 ) - (78 ) - Income before income tax expense 1,857 3,839 1,857 3,884 Income tax provision Current 415 835 415 840 Deferred 175 275 175 281 590 1,110 590 1,121 Net income $ 1,267 $ 2,729 $ 1,267 $ 2,763 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.20 $ 0.45 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.45 $ 0.20 $ 0.45 Weighted average common shares 6,075 6,032 6,075 6,032 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,075 6,032 6,075 6,032 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 1,325 $ 1,204 $ 1,184 $ 1,205 $ 1,325 $ 1,341 Corporate 66 58 66 59 66 58 $ 1,391 $ 1,262 $ 1,250 $ 1,264 $ 1,391 $ 1,399

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Results Net operating revenue $ 81,524 $ 83,628 $ 80,598 $ 83,628 $ 82,692 $ 85,973 Station operating expense 69,983 66,870 68,985 66,870 71,127 68,956 Corporate general and administrative 9,144 7,940 9,144 7,940 9,144 7,940 Other operating expense, net 1,026 125 1,024 125 1,026 125 Operating income 1,371 8,693 $ 1,445 $ 8,693 1,395 8,952 Interest expense 235 130 366 366 Interest income (809 ) (1,027 ) (809 ) (1,027 ) Other income, net (1,211 ) (119 ) (1,211 ) (119 ) Income before income tax expense 3,156 9,709 3,049 9,732 Income tax provision Current 715 2,020 690 2,025 Deferred 250 690 246 691 965 2,710 936 2,716 Net income $ 2,191 $ 6,999 $ 2,113 $ 7,016 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 1.15 $ 0.34 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 1.15 $ 0.34 $ 1.15 Weighted average common shares 6,070 6,031 6,070 6,031 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares 6,070 6,031 6,070 6,031 Actual Same Station (1) Pro Forma (2) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Depreciation and amortization by segment Radio Stations $ 3,690 $ 3,599 $ 3,504 $ 3,599 $ 3,919 $ 4,011 Corporate 157 138 157 138 157 138 $ 3,847 $ 3,737 $ 3,661 $ 3,737 $ 4,076 $ 4,149

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.

(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

For the Three and Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 and 2023

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) Operating income $ 1,645 $ 3,492 $ 1,371 $ 8,693 Plus: Corporate general and administrative 2,966 2,852 9,144 7,940 Other operating expense, net 49 45 1,026 125 Station depreciation and amortization 1,325 1,204 3,690 3,599 Station operating income $ 5,985 $ 7,593 $ 15,231 $ 20,357 Other financial data Depreciation and amortization: Radio Stations $ 1,325 $ 1,204 $ 3,690 $ 3,599 Corporate $ 66 $ 58 $ 157 $ 138 Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards $ 474 $ 250 $ 1,447 (1) $ 743 (1) Other operating expense, net (2) $ 49 $ 45 $ 1,026 $ 125 Other income, net (2) $ (78 ) $ - $ (1,211 ) $ (119 ) Deferred income tax expense (2) $ 175 $ 275 $ 250 $ 690 Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures) $ 625 $ 760 $ 3,199 (1) $ 3,397 (1)

(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

Saga Communications, Inc.

Selected Supplemental Financial Data

September 30, 2024

(amounts in 000's)

(Unaudited) Less: Plus: Trailing 12 Months Ended 9 Months Ended 9 Months Ended Add: 12 Months Ended December 31, September 30, September 30, Pro Forma September 30, 2023 2023 2024 Acquisitions (2) 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1) Net income $ 9,500 $ 6,999 $ 2,191 $ 63 $ 4,755 Exclusions: Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net (120 ) (125 ) (1,026 ) - (1,021 ) Other income, net 1,510 1,102 2,040 - 2,448 Total exclusions 1,390 977 1,014 - 1,427 Consolidated adjusted net income (1) 8,110 6,022 1,177 63 3,328 Plus: Interest expense 173 130 235 210 488 Income tax provision 3,375 2,710 965 (6 ) 1,624 Depreciation & amortization expense 5,055 3,737 3,847 289 5,454 Non-cash compensation 1,116 743 1,447 - 1,820 Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) $ 17,829 $ 13,342 $ 7,671 $ 556 $ 12,714 Total long-term debt, including current maturities $ 5,000 Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1) 12,714 Leverage ratio 0.39

(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.

(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.