Racine Dental Group: Dr. Ashley Berghuis Named Best Dentist in Racine County 2024 by Journal Times

Racine Dental Group is thrilled to announce that Dr. Ashley Berghuis has been awarded Best Dentist in Racine County 2024, a recognition of her dedication to providing exceptional dental care and her commitment to patient satisfaction.

Dr. Ashley Berghuis





This summer readers of the Journal Times of Racine, Wisconsin were asked to choose the best businesses, dental and medical groups in Racine County.

In this voting process, readers may choose to vote online or by filling out a paper ballot published in The Journal Times. The Best of Racine annual project includes winners in more than seventy different categories, including attorneys, medical doctors, accountants, and dentists.

Dr. Berghuis, a highly skilled and compassionate dentist, has been serving the Racine community with a focus on creating positive dental experiences for patients of all ages. Her philosophy emphasizes preventative care, patient education, and fostering a welcoming environment where each patient feels comfortable and cared for. Dr. Berghuis' expertise and passion for dentistry have made her a trusted figure within the community, and this award solidifies her reputation as a leader in the dental field.

"I am incredibly honored to be named Best Dentist in Racine County," said Dr. Berghuis. "This recognition wouldn't be possible without the support of my amazing patients and the talented team I work with every day at Racine Dental Group. I'm grateful to be part of a community that values health, well-being, and smiles, and I look forward to continuing to serve Racine with the highest level of care."

Racine Dental Group is also proud to recognize Dr. Sam Miller, Dr. David Kemper, and Dr. Isaac Empson, who were named as Favorites in the Best Dentist and Best Orthodontist category. Their dedication to excellent patient care and community involvement has made them well-respected dentists in the area, and this recognition is a testament to their hard work and commitment to delivering outstanding dental services.

As part of the Racine Dental Group team, Dr. Berghuis and her colleagues are committed to providing comprehensive dental services, from routine checkups and cleanings to advanced treatments like cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, and orthodontics. Their patient-centered approach ensures personalized care for each individual, helping to promote long-lasting oral health and beautiful smiles.

Racine Dental Group extends a heartfelt thank you to the Racine community for their continued trust and support. The practice looks forward to building on its legacy of excellence and serving the dental needs of Racine County for many years to come.

