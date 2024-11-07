GEARAPP HOLDINGS INC.: GearChain Unveils the First Mobile-Based Blockchain Inventory Management App

GearChain Launches the First Mobile App to Combine Blockchain Verification with Inventory Management, Delivering Compliance-Ready, Real-Time Asset Tracking for Transparent Supply Chains

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / GearChainTM, a Web3-powered inventory management innovator, has launched the world's first mobile inventory management app with blockchain integration, setting a new standard for verifiable, last-mile asset tracking. Available on Google Play and the App Store, the app provides seamless asset transparency with built-in barcode scanning, automated data sync, and blockchain-backed proof of each transaction, ensuring an immutable and trustworthy supply chain.

GearChain - web3-based inventory management software

A recent survey by GearChain revealed two critical issues in existing inventory software: lack of integration and outdated, error-prone data due to manual entry. GearChain tackles these issues head-on, integrating with Google Sheets Auto Sync to automate updates in real time and reduce manual input errors, keeping data accurate across all platforms. The app's autolookup feature further enhances efficiency by instantly displaying item details-such as name and photo-when users scan new items, eliminating repetitive data entry.

GearChain's compliance-ready design meets USDA Process Verified Program (PVP) and FDA FSMA 204 standards, allowing businesses to maintain traceability with ease. The blockchain functionality ensures each inventory transaction is recorded permanently, helping users build a verifiable, tamper-proof record of every asset's journey from origin to destination.

With a user-friendly, no-code builder, GearChain allows users to create custom inventory management solutions in minutes. With over 20 configurable fields-including stock levels, GPS, timestamps, barcodes, and images-businesses can tailor their tracking systems to their unique requirements, manage assets across multiple locations, and collaborate securely with role-based permissions.

Beyond tracking, GearChain's built-in barcode generator simplifies asset tagging, while its integration with Google Sheets ensures real-time synchronization for all updates. Each change made in GearChain is instantly reflected in Google Sheets, allowing teams to stay aligned with the latest inventory data.

Blockchain-backed asset verification through NFTs allows users to document asset conditions with GPS Plus Codes and photos. Upcoming RFID and NFC scanning support will provide further flexibility, empowering businesses with robust, contactless asset management options.

The app also features GearGPT, an AI-powered chatbot that delivers actionable insights, optimizes stock levels, forecasts demand, and supports strategic decision-making.

"Our goal is to transform inventory management by offering businesses a blockchain-secured platform they can trust," said Harry SY Jung, CEO and Co-Founder of GearChain. "With GearChain, businesses gain real-time accuracy and seamless integration, ensuring total confidence in asset tracking, enhanced visibility, and streamlined operations for smarter inventory management."

GearChain recently joined the prestigious SkyDeck Pad-13 Incubator Program at the University of California, Berkeley, gaining access to a global network of advisors and mentors dedicated to fostering groundbreaking startups. With established partnerships with SAP, Google, Microsoft, and TDSynnex, GearChain is actively seeking additional partners to expand its collaborative ecosystem. For more information on partnerships, visit GearChain's partnership page.

GearChain invites businesses to experience the future of inventory management. Start free today at gearchain.io/download.