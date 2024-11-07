Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy: Dr. Naba Sharif Elected President of the New Jersey Allergy Asthma and Immunology Society

Dr. Naba Sharif set to lead initiatives for enhanced allergy and asthma care for New Jersey residents.

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy is pleased to announce their team member, Dr. Naba Sharif, has been elected as the new President of the New Jersey Allergy Asthma and Immunology Society (NJAAIS). This prestigious appointment recognizes Dr. Sharif's expertise in allergy and immunology care. As a board-certified Allergist and Immunologist, Dr. Sharif brings over a decade of experience in diagnosing and treating various allergies, including environmental, seasonal, and food allergies, as well as asthma. Her leadership will help improve allergy and immunology care in New Jersey.

Dr. Naba Sharif

Dr. Naba Sharif, a distinguished allergist and immunologist at Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy with over a decade of experience, has been elected President of the New Jersey Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Society (NJAAIS), an organization dedicated to advancing the field of allergy, asthma, and immunology through education, advocacy, and resources for both healthcare providers and patients.

This prestigious role marks a significant milestone in Dr. Sharif's career, reflecting her dedication to advancing allergy and asthma care in New Jersey and her expertise in treating allergies, including food allergies, asthma, and various immunologic conditions.

Commitment to Advancing Allergy and Asthma Care in New Jersey

In her role as President of NJAAIS, Dr. Sharif will lead efforts to inform healthcare providers about the most recent developments in the treatment and management of allergies and asthma.

By promoting evidence-based practices and facilitating collaborations within the field, Dr. Sharif is committed to reducing the risk of severe allergy symptoms and improving the quality of life for individuals affected by these conditions.

About the New Jersey Allergy Asthma and Immunology Society

The New Jersey Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Society (NJAAIS) is a non-profit organization made up of board-certified experts in allergy and immunology across the state of New Jersey. Established in 1980, the society focuses on advancing the study and practice of allergy care, maintaining high professional standards, and providing educational programs for its members. NJAAIS is committed to promoting patient well-being by enhancing the knowledge and skills of its members.

About Dr. Naba Sharif

Dr. Naba Sharif is a board-certified expert in allergy and immunology who has established herself as a leader in the field. She offers care for conditions such as environmental and seasonal allergies, food allergies, asthma, and other immune-related disorders. She is dedicated to community service, patient advocacy, and promoting health education and empowerment, particularly for underserved populations.

Education and Training

Dr. Sharif earned her medical degree from SUNY at Stony Brook School of Medicine and completed her Pediatrics residency at Hasbro Children's Hospital of Brown University. She pursued advanced training through a fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at the North Shore-Long Island Jewish Health System.

With board certification in Allergy and Immunology since 2011, her extensive education enables her to manage a wide spectrum of allergic and immunological conditions.

Professional Background

Dr. Sharif practiced both at Kaiser Permanente as well as a large multi-specialty private practice in the greater Washington, D.C., area, where she was recognized as a Top Doctor by Washingtonian Magazine from 2016 to 2020. At Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy, she focuses on developing individualized treatment plans for her patients to improve their quality of life through effective allergy management.

About Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy

Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy is a top healthcare institution dedicated to providing advanced treatments for ear, nose, and throat (ENT) conditions as well as allergy management. The practice offers a comprehensive range of services, including the diagnosis and management of various allergies such as tree, grass and weed pollen, food, medication and bee sting allergies, as well as conditions like asthma and eczema, and much more.

Known for its expertise in New Jersey allergy care, Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy is dedicated to delivering high-quality, personalized care to improve patient health and well-being. By addressing each patient's unique needs, they work to improve daily quality of life and promote long-term wellness.

Comprehensive Allergy and Immunology Services

Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy offers a wide range of allergy and immunology services in New Jersey. Their team of board-certified experts provides expert care for various allergic conditions, integrating personalized treatment plans that may include medications, immunotherapy, and natural remedies for effective symptom relief and long-term health.

Expert Asthma Management

The practice excels at managing allergic asthma, offering comprehensive care to help patients control their symptoms effectively. Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy's approach combines medication management, lifestyle modifications, and advanced treatment options to reduce the impact of asthma on daily life.

Contacting Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy in New Jersey

For those looking for advanced allergy and asthma care, Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy's team of board-certified experts is committed to delivering high-quality care for numerous conditions, including asthma, food allergies, and other allergy-related symptoms.

Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy: Office Locations in New Jersey

Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy provides accessible care through their strategically located offices throughout New Jersey. Their convenient locations make it easy for patients to receive timely treatment and follow-up care close to home.

Dr. Naba Sharif's primary locations are in Princeton and Monroe Township:

Princeton:

Address: 601 Ewing Street, Suite C 6-8, Princeton, NJ

Phone number: 609-759-8500

Monroe Township:

Address: 350 Forsgate Drive, Suite 100, Monroe Township, NJ

Phone number: 609-831-0079

To book an appointment or get more information about their services, contact Penn Medicine Becker ENT & Allergy directly.

