MiNK Therapeutics: MiNK's iNKT Cell Therapy Shows Potential for Optimal Multi-Combination for Resistant Solid Cancers at SITC 2024

AgenT-797 Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors and Bispecific Engagers Expands Anti-Cancer Benefit

PRAME-TCR iNKT Overcomes Challenges from Conventional TCR-T Cells in Solid Cancers

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced data from two poster presentations at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 39th Annual Meeting in Houston, Texas. The presentations showcased new data from MiNK's iNKT cell therapy programs, agenT-797 and PRAME-TCR.

"The data we presented at SITC reflect the potential of iNKT cell therapies to offer meaningful advancements in cancer treatment. AgenT-797 shows important immune modulating effects, enhancing the activity of immune checkpoint inhibitors and bispecific engagers," said Dr. Marc Van Dijk, CSO at MiNK. "Additionally, our PRAME-TCR iNKT represents a novel and differentiated approach to treat PRAME positive solid tumors. By leveraging iNKT cells' ability to target the tumor microenvironment without lymphodepletion or HLA-matching, we aim to provide durable, scalable, and accessible solutions for patients with limited treatment options."

AgenT-797 Combination Boosts Activity of Checkpoint Inhibitors and Bispecific Engagers in Challenging Solid Tumors

AgenT-797 alone or in combination with anti-PD-1 (nivo or pembro) shows durable disease control in majority of heavily pretreated patients.

(nivo or pembro) shows durable disease control in majority of heavily pretreated patients. AgenT-797 combined with bispecific engagers targeting antigens such as MUC16, HER2, Claudin 18.2, and DLL3, promote increased T-cell activation, efficient tumor cell killing, and reduced exhaustion and myeloid cell activity.

targeting antigens such as MUC16, HER2, Claudin 18.2, and DLL3, promote increased T-cell activation, efficient tumor cell killing, and reduced exhaustion and myeloid cell activity. Ongoing Clinical Studies: AgenT-797 is advancing in an enrolling Phase 2 trial with an innovative five-treatment combination regimen that includes botensilimab, balstilimab, and standard-of-care chemotherapy. This trial targets 2L+ advanced gastroesophageal cancer patients and is being conducted at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, with results expected in 2025.



PRAME-TCR iNKT Represents a Promising Targeted Therapy for Refractory Solid Tumors

iNKT cells present an ideal platform for tumor-targeting T cell receptor (TCR) expression due to the absence of conventional aß TCRs and endogenous class I MHC molecules.

expression due to the absence of conventional aß TCRs and endogenous class I MHC molecules. MiNK's allogeneic PRAME-targeted TCR addresses the limitations of traditional T cell therapies. As an allogeneic, gene-editing-free solution, it expresses an engineered aß PRAME-TCR with no risk of heterodimerization, offering a potentially safer and more precise approach.

As an allogeneic, gene-editing-free solution, it expresses an engineered aß PRAME-TCR with no risk of heterodimerization, offering a potentially safer and more precise approach. In preclinical studies, PRAME-TCR-iNKTs direct tumor cell killing with high specificity, which highlights the versatility of iNKT cells and their potential of to treat solid tumors such as NSCLC, ovarian, melanoma and sarcoma.



Presentation Details

Title: AgenT-797 iNKT cell therapy can be combined with next-generation immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICI) and bi-specific engagers to improve the anti-tumor response

Abstract Number: 753

Date: Friday, November 8th

Title: PRAME-TCR iNKT cell therapy: Opportunity for best-in-class off-the-shelf solid tumor therapy targeting PRAME

Abstract Number: 374

Session Date: Saturday, November 9th

