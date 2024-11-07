Wandelbots unveiled the world's first agnostic operating system specifically developed for industrial robotic automation. This marks a new era of automation, setting new standards in efficiency, accessibility, and innovation.

"Just as Android revolutionized smartphones and Windows transformed the PC world, NOVA will make industrial robotics accessible to everyone and create new ways for software developers to commercialize," said Christian Piechnick, CEO of Wandelbots.

Carl Doeksen, Global Robotics Automation Director for Abrasive Systems at 3M, states: "At 3M, we collaborate with startups, to augment our innovation model. We're proud to be part of Wandelbots' journey to democratize robotics. Today, the vast majority of the abrasive applications are still done manually. Wandelbots NOVA will lower the barrier for companies to automate these types of processes. With NOVA, users are empowered with the process know-how they need to select the right abrasive materials; they can easily input the parameters for their workpiece and specify the desired final state using a simple UI. For 3M, NOVA provides an opportunity-not only to equip end-users with the tools they need, but to make our extensive expertise in process technology more accessible."

Modern Programming Languages and Vendor Independence

NOVA is the world's first agnostic operating system for robots, designed to make robotics accessible to everyone. By supporting modern development tools like Python and JavaScript, NOVA empowers developers to create and scale robotic applications with ease, reducing the complexity of automation. By following a Plan, Build, and Operate approach, NOVA simplifies the entire automation lifecycle with AI technologies at its core from planning and simulation to deployment and scaling ensuring continuous support throughout each phase. Its smooth integrations with existing hardware allows businesses to leverage past investments while scaling across multiple robots and brands without costly retooling. This accelerates projects, lowers costs, and increases flexibility. Wandelbots' close collaboration with Microsoft and OpenAI ensures scalability and that the latest and greatest AI capabilities enhance NOVA's feature set.

As a vendor-independent operating system, NOVA simplifies and optimizes the complex world of industrial robotics by integrating hardware components from various manufacturers and making them accessible to everyone using a modern interface. Complex programming and inflexible automation landscapes are now things of the past. NOVA's open API concept, unique user experience, and simple deployment of externally developed apps make it a versatile platform for robot users and millions of software developers.

Proprietary programming languages, high operating costs, a lack of skilled labor, and closed ecosystems have hindered the full realization of robotics' enormous potential-especially in small and medium-sized enterprises, where robotics remains a niche topic. As a unified operating system, NOVA will significantly advance robotics by enabling easy programming and control of robots from various manufacturers, eliminating the need for specialized expertise. This reduces operating costs, speeds up innovation processes, and eliminates the dependence on hard-to-find skilled personnel. NOVA offers entirely new perspectives.

Open Ecosystem for Software Developers

NOVA offers a unified user interface for all robot manufacturers and models. Through the dedicated developer portal, software developers can access development tools, UI elements, standardized libraries, and sample applications. Using the Python-based programming language "Wandelscript," developers can create innovative solutions for interacting with robots and share their experiences within a passionate community dedicated to this purpose.

Key objectives to support companies

Support revenue growth: Automate processes faster and more reliably. Optimize Operations: Manage the entire robotics automation process through a single platform and reduce the complexity of shop floor IT. Reduce costs and risks: Virtual planning, commissioning, and support of automation systems lower the barrier to entry and the risk of unnecessary investments. Improved Usability: Automation projects with user-friendly frontend applications enable easy interaction between employees and robots.

One major advantage of NOVA is its ability to counter the growing shortage of skilled robot programmers and production workers. Through intuitive frontend applications and a unified user interface, NOVA makes it easier than ever for employees to interact with robots without requiring technical knowledge. A modern and unified programming language also opens an entirely new field of activity for millions of software developers, thus strengthening the industry's innovative capacity.

Investment Protection with Digital Twins

Future automation systems can be tested for functionality before costly hardware equipment is purchased. The integration of Wandelbots NOVA with the NVIDIA Omniverse platform empowers developers and operators to create physically accurate digital twins of robots, factories, and movable workpieces for simulation before real-world deployment. This seamless integration delivers consistency between the digital twin and the physical automation cell throughout their entire lifecycle, which can enhance efficiency and reduce potential errors (see details about the technical integration on NVIDIA's blog article

Beta Phase Starts Now

Since June, 50 customers have experienced the advantages of NOVA in the closed beta phase. Now, Wandelbots is kicking off the open beta phase. Interested users register at https://www.wandelbots.com/developers-beta

About:

Wandelbots a deep tech software startup, based in Dresden and Chicago has developed the world's first agnostic operating system that simplifies the interaction between humans and robots, enabling robotics applications in a wide range of industries. Since its foundation in 2017, Wandelbots has been pursuing the goal of providing companies with user-centric tools with which they can realize their own automation solutions. Therefore, Wandelbots partners with leading technology partners such as NVIDIA, Microsoft and Siemens. www.wandelbots.com

