Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 novembre/November 2024) - The common shares of Dunbar Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.
Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.
Dunbar Metals Corp. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 6,949.80 hectares comprising the Gorilla Lake Property, located in North Saskatchewan, Canada, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company's secondary objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit.
_________________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Dunbar Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.
Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.
Dunbar Metals Corp. se consacre à l'acquisition et à l'exploration de propriétés minières au Canada. La Société détient une participation de 100 % dans des claims miniers totalisant 6 949,80 hectares comprenant la propriété Gorilla Lake, située dans le nord de la Saskatchewan, au Canada, sous réserve d'une obligation de redevance. L'objectif secondaire de la Société est de localiser et de développer des propriétés économiques intéressantes de métaux précieux et de base.
Issuer/Émetteur:
Dunbar Metals Corp.
Security Type/Titre:
Common Shares/Actions ordinaires
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
DMC
Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation:
19 050 000
Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission:
34 050 000
CSE Sector/Catégorie:
Mining/Minier
CUSIP:
264848 10 2
ISIN:
CA 264848 10 2 6
Boardlot/Quotité:
500
IPO Price/Prix:
$0.10/0,10$
Agent:
Haywood Securities Inc.
Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation:
CDN$/$CDN
Listing Date/Date de l'inscription:
Le 7 novembre/November 2024
Trading Date/Date de negociation:
Le 11 novembre/November 2024
Other Exchanges/Autres marches:
N/A
Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier:
Le 31 juillet/July
Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts:
Odyssey Trust Company
The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for DMC. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.
If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)