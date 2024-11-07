Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 7 novembre/November 2024) - The common shares of Dunbar Metals Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Dunbar Metals Corp. is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company holds a 100% interest in and to mineral claims totaling 6,949.80 hectares comprising the Gorilla Lake Property, located in North Saskatchewan, Canada, subject to a royalty obligation. The Company's secondary objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metals properties of merit.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Dunbar Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour leur inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Dunbar Metals Corp. se consacre à l'acquisition et à l'exploration de propriétés minières au Canada. La Société détient une participation de 100 % dans des claims miniers totalisant 6 949,80 hectares comprenant la propriété Gorilla Lake, située dans le nord de la Saskatchewan, au Canada, sous réserve d'une obligation de redevance. L'objectif secondaire de la Société est de localiser et de développer des propriétés économiques intéressantes de métaux précieux et de base.

Issuer/Émetteur: Dunbar Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): DMC Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 19 050 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 34 050 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 264848 10 2 ISIN: CA 264848 10 2 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: Haywood Securities Inc. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 7 novembre/November 2024 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 11 novembre/November 2024 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 juillet/July Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)