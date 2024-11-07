Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
07.11.24
17:25 Uhr
0,104 Euro
-0,025
-19,13 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARGO BLOCKCHAIN PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1020,11618:19
0,1060,11518:19
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2024 17:26 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Baie Comeau and Helios Updates

Baie Comeau, High Performance Computing and Helios Updates

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following update:

Baie-Comeau and High Performance Computing (HPC)

Argo has entered into a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") with BE Global Development Limited ("BE"), a specialist in HPC solutions, to explore a significant expansion at the Company's owned and operated Baie-Comeau facility. This proposed expansion would involve deploying advanced HPC infrastructure, which would diversify Argo's capabilities beyond Bitcoin mining into high-performance computing, positioning the Company to serve broader computing applications in data processing, AI, and other computationally intensive tasks.

The potential HPC expansion reflects Argo's commitment to leveraging its infrastructure, driving innovation and exploring strategic growth opportunities in emerging computational markets. The HPC expansion will require the Company to incur capital expenditure at its Baie Comeau site, which is anticipated to be met by additional financing, certain aspects of which may be subject to shareholder approval. The Company will keep shareholders informed as due diligence and financing discussions progress.

Thomas Chippas, Argo's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased to explore new possibilities for our North American operations with BE. This potential move into high-performance computing underscores our strategic focus on diversifying Argo's capabilities and positioning the company at the forefront of innovative computational markets, reinforcing our commitment to sustained growth and technological leadership."

Helios

Despite ongoing discussions with Galaxy to renew the Company's current hosting agreement at Helios, the Company was informed yesterday by Galaxy that it did not intend to renew the contract beyond the current end date of 28 December 2024. Galaxy has today also announced a non-binding term sheet to host HPC at its Helios facility utilising the space and power currently dedicated to cryptoasset mining. The Company is considering its options for its mining fleet, which stands at 23,000 S19j Pros, hosted at the Helios facility.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities

Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 7493 989014

guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi
Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.