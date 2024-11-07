Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: A0YD8N | ISIN: GG00B4L0PD47 | Ticker-Symbol: B7K1
Berlin
07.11.24
17:40 Uhr
8,305 Euro
+0,204
+2,52 %
PR Newswire
07.11.2024 17:36 Uhr
89 Leser
Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07

7 November 2024

FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LTD

LEI: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84

Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd announces that, as at 31 October 2024 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security% of gross assets

NCH BALKAN FD 0.388%

Contact for queries:

Name: Nira Mistry

FIL Investments International

Telephone: 07778 354 517


