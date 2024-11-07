Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 07
7 November 2024
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LTD
LEI: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
Pursuant to Listing Rule LR 15.6.8R, Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd announces that, as at 31 October 2024 its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:
Name of Security% of gross assets
NCH BALKAN FD 0.388%
Contact for queries:
Name: Nira Mistry
FIL Investments International
Telephone: 07778 354 517
