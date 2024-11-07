Greenlite Ventures, Inc.: Greenlite Ventures Inc. Expands Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Greenlite Ventures Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL) has announced the addition of two seasoned professionals to its executive team. Wesley Tate, a highly experienced Chief Financial Officer specializing in high-growth public companies, has joined as the new CFO. Additionally, Mary Pierce, a respected veteran in the gaming industry, has been appointed to lead software compliance and uphold industry standards.

Under the leadership of CEO Rafael Groswirt, Greenlite Ventures is on an aggressive path of development. "Our mission is to deliver transformative business and gaming solutions that redefine standards for our software clients across the sectors we serve," Groswirt stated. "With Wesley Tate and Mary Pierce on board, we are strengthening our capabilities to ensure Greenlite Ventures not only meets but exceeds the expectations of our customers, partners, and shareholders."

Earlier, Greenlite Ventures introduced renowned poker professional Johnny Chan as its Brand Ambassador. Chan's involvement reinforces the company's commitment to expanding its brand presence and visibility in the industry.

With these strategic additions to its leadership team, Greenlite Ventures is well-positioned to advance its mission and establish itself as a leader in AI and innovation within software development for the gaming, blockchain and cyber security industries.

About Greenlite Ventures, Inc.

Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (GRNL) is at the forefront of leveraging Artificial Intelligence solutions for its clients. The company's sports advisory services and decentralized betting platforms are poised to transform the sports betting industry by providing innovative, AI-driven information chatbot and research solutions that offer unprecedented benefits to sports handicappers and gaming platform operators around the world. GRNL also develops cyber security software for a wide range of applications.

Website: https://greenliteventures.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

