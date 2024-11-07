Vantiva - Third Quarter 2024 Revenue

Press release

Third quarter 2024 revenue

Sales up 17.1% on a reported basis

Increased contribution from "Connected Home"

Slower decline for "Supply Chain Services"

Continued successful integration of Home Networks activities

GUIDANCE CONFIRMED

Paris (France), November 7, 2024 - Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) today announced its unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2024.

The "Connected Home" business posted sales growth of 28.6% over the quarter, thanks to the integration of Home Networks and diversifications.

"Supply Chain Services" sales fell by 11.9% over the quarter.

Group sales totaled €554 million for the quarter, up 17.1% (+19.4% at constant exchange rates).

"Connected Home" contributed €436 million, an increase of 28.6% (+31.4% at constant exchange rates). This amount includes a contribution of €26 million from diversification activities that did not contribute in 2023.

The contribution from "Supply Chain Services" totaled €118 million, down 11.9% (-10.9% at constant exchange rates).

The integration of Home Networks activities continued according to plan.

The 2024 guidance (EBITDA and FCF1) is confirmed





1 after interest and taxes and before restructuring costs

I-Q3 and 9M 2024 revenues





Q3 9M In millions of euros, continuing operations 2024 2023 Change at current rate Change at constant rate 2024



2023 Change at current rate Change at constant rate Sales figures 554 473 17.1% 19.4% 1 557 1 511 3.1% 4.1%

Q3 2024 Highlights

Demand for telecom equipment was further impacted by the reduction in investment programs by major operators and the need to reduce inventories. In addition, the geopolitical environment and the threat of strikes at US East Coast ports led to longer delivery times.

The "Supply Chain Services" business was impacted by the slowdown in consumption in North America. On the other hand, demand for optical disc held up better than expected.

Outlook

The successful integration of Home Networks activities and the speed with which we have streamlined our operations have enabled us to confirm our guidance for 2024.

EBITDA > 140 million euros

FCF(1) > 0 million euros

1 after interest and taxes and before restructuring costs

II-Sector review for the third quarter and first nine months of the year





Connected Home

Breakdown of revenues by product

Q3 9M In millions of euros, continuing operations 2024 2023 Change at current rate Change at constant rate 2024



2023 Change at current rate Change at constant rate Sales figures 436 339 28.6% 31.4% 1 233 1 146 7.6% 8.8%



of which broadband



268 284 (5.4)% (3.2)% 744 931 (20.1)% (19.2)% of which video



142 55 nm nm 429 215 nm nm of which diversification 26 nm nm 60 nm nm

"Connected Home" revenues accounted for 79% of Group revenues for the quarter (72% in Q3 23), and totaling 436 million euros, an increase of 28.6%. At constant exchange rates, the increase would have been 31.4% compared to Q3 2023. All regions reported higher contributions. Video activities benefited from the consolidation of Home Networks sales. The broadband business experienced weak demand from certain operators, who are reducing their inventories. In addition, longer delivery times due to security issues around the Suez Canal and the threat of strikes in U.S. East Coast ports have delayed some deliveries into the next quarter.

Supply Chain Services

Q3 9M In millions of euros, continuing operations 2024 2023 Change at current rate Change at constant rate 2024



2023 Change at current rate Change at constant rate Sales figures 118 134 (11.9)% (10.9)% 324 365 (11.3)% (10.7)%

"Supply Chain Services" sales for the quarter represented 21% of Group sales (28% in Q3 23) and amounted to 118 million euros for the quarter, down 11.9% compared to Q3 23. At constant exchange rates, the decline would have been 10.9%. This decrease is explained by the continued decline in the optical disk business, which however performed better than our expectations. Growth activities continued to grow rapidly.

