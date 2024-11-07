Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 928203 | ISIN: SE0000396061 | Ticker-Symbol: 20L
Frankfurt
07.11.24
09:14 Uhr
0,060 Euro
-0,004
-5,94 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Bong AB: Interim Report Q3, January-September 2024

July - September 2024

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 456 million (477)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 19 million (28)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 1 million (8)
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -13 million (-2)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.06 (-0.01)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 1 million (28)

January - September 2024

  • Net sales decreased to SEK 1,420 million (1,549)
  • Operating profit before depreciation decreased to SEK 88 million (96)
  • Operating profit decreased to SEK 30 million (40)
  • Earnings after tax amounted to SEK -15 million (1)
  • Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.07 (0.01)
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 40 million (47)

Bong is one of the leading providers of envelope products in Europe that also offers solutions for distribution and packaging of information, advertising materials and lightweight goods. Important growth areas in the Group are packaging within retail and e-commerce and the envelope market within Eastern Europe. The Group has annual sales of approximately SEK 2.1 billion and about 1,000 employees in 13 countries.

Bong has strong market positions in most of the important markets in Europe and the Group sees interesting possibilities for continued development. Bong is a public limited company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (Small Cap).

For further information, please contact Carsten Grimmer, CFO of Bong AB (publ). Tel (switchboard) +46 44-20 70 00.

This is information that Bong AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.45 CET on November 7th, 2024.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
