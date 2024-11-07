Credit Agricole S.A.: End of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share repurchase program

Montrouge, November 7th, 2024

End of Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share repurchase program

Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share repurchase program, which started on 1 October 2024, was fully completed on 6 November 2024.

As of 6 November 2024, 15,128,677 shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. have been purchased pursuant to the irrevocable instruction given to an independent investment services provider, for an aggregate purchase price of 208 465 605 euros. Such irrevocable instruction was therefore terminated as of the same date.

As previously announced, this transaction aims at offsetting the dilutive effect of the 2024 capital increase reserved for employees, and the shares purchased in the context of this share repurchase program will be cancelled.

This transaction's impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s CET1 ratio is -5 basis points, and -3 basis points on Crédit Agricole group's one.

Execution of the existing liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux was temporarily suspended during the execution of the share repurchase program and will resume.

