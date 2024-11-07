Consero Global Recognized as 'Most Preferred Workplace for Women'

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Consero Global, the pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS), has been awarded Team Marksmen's 2024-2025 'Most Preferred Workplace for Women', presented by Republic TV and Marksmen Daily. Other recipients this year include Genpact and Schneider Electric.

"Being recognized among our peers as the 'Most Preferred Workplace for Women' is a source of tremendous pride for everyone at Consero," says Lorein Nithila, Vice President of Human Resources Development at Consero. "This honor reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse, empowering, and equitable environment where women can thrive, lead, and make a lasting impact."

"We believe that inclusivity drives innovation and success, and we're proud to champion this vision daily," says Nithila. "Empowering the exceptional women in our workforce is part of our DNA to transform how our clients build and maintain their finance and accounting teams for outstanding results."

Team Marksmen's 'Most Preferred Workplace' initiative aims to recognize and promote high-trust, high-performance cultures through annual surveys, spotlighting companies that excel in providing exceptional working environments.

To determine the 'Most Preferred Workplace for Women,' Team Marksmen surveyed over 12,000 employees at more than 5,000 companies across 31 sectors on the criteria of: Safety & Trust, Employee Centricity, Diversity, Equality & Inclusion, Intrapreneurial Culture, Work-life Balance, Organizational Purpose, Growth, Recognition, and Rewards.

About Consero

Founded in 2006, Consero disrupts how businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting functions. Consero's cloud-based platform delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Serving more than 350 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners, provides the technology, processes, and people in a fully managed solution to deliver precise financial visibility and improved operational scalability. Contact Consero for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard

VP of Marketing

bridget@conseroglobal.com

5122774443

SOURCE: Consero Global

View the original press release on newswire.com.