Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 07.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
07.11.2024 18:02 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consero Global Recognized as 'Most Preferred Workplace for Women'

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 7, 2024 / Consero Global, the pioneer in Finance as a Service (FaaS), has been awarded Team Marksmen's 2024-2025 'Most Preferred Workplace for Women', presented by Republic TV and Marksmen Daily. Other recipients this year include Genpact and Schneider Electric.

"Being recognized among our peers as the 'Most Preferred Workplace for Women' is a source of tremendous pride for everyone at Consero," says Lorein Nithila, Vice President of Human Resources Development at Consero. "This honor reflects our ongoing commitment to fostering a diverse, empowering, and equitable environment where women can thrive, lead, and make a lasting impact."

"We believe that inclusivity drives innovation and success, and we're proud to champion this vision daily," says Nithila. "Empowering the exceptional women in our workforce is part of our DNA to transform how our clients build and maintain their finance and accounting teams for outstanding results."

Team Marksmen's 'Most Preferred Workplace' initiative aims to recognize and promote high-trust, high-performance cultures through annual surveys, spotlighting companies that excel in providing exceptional working environments.

To determine the 'Most Preferred Workplace for Women,' Team Marksmen surveyed over 12,000 employees at more than 5,000 companies across 31 sectors on the criteria of: Safety & Trust, Employee Centricity, Diversity, Equality & Inclusion, Intrapreneurial Culture, Work-life Balance, Organizational Purpose, Growth, Recognition, and Rewards.

About Consero

Founded in 2006, Consero disrupts how businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting functions. Consero's cloud-based platform delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Serving more than 350 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners, provides the technology, processes, and people in a fully managed solution to deliver precise financial visibility and improved operational scalability. Contact Consero for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.

Contact Information

Bridget Howard
VP of Marketing
bridget@conseroglobal.com
5122774443

SOURCE: Consero Global

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.